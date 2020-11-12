Amplitude Fuels Business Growth, Delivers an Average of 655% ROI for Customers

Nucleus Research finds Product Intelligence deployments with Amplitude are paid back in 4.8 months and drive increases in revenue, purchase conversions, new customers

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nucleus Research today published a report that finds Amplitude , the leader in Product Intelligence, delivers an average of 655% ROI for its customers, with a payback of 4.8 months. The report finds Amplitude Product Intelligence deployments boost business growth and notable ROI with companies reporting increased revenue, purchase conversions, and new monthly users.



With more businesses accelerating their transition to digital-first products, engagements and experiences, companies need real-time insight into customer behavior. Rather than stitch several legacy analytics products together, Amplitude’s Product Intelligence platform gives companies a single source of truth for customer behavior, enables accurate measurement of campaign success, and improves digital product functionality.

Key direct benefits highlighted in the Nucleus Research report include:

Increase in revenue per order - with a single source of truth and a detailed understanding of customer behavior, organizations see an average of 42% increase in revenue per order.

Improved purchase conversion - Amplitude gives companies deeper customer and product insights, resulting in improved product functionality and on average, a 46% increase in purchase conversion.

Increase in new monthly users - with tools to better forecast future outcomes, companies saw monthly new users increasing in the range of 53% to 350% over a multi-year period.



“Our research uncovered a clear connection between deploying Amplitude’s Product Intelligence platform and business growth,” said Daniel Elman, analyst at Nucleus Research and author of the report. “Amplitude’s platform removes the typical points of friction found in legacy analytics solutions and helps teams build products faster, accurately measure impact, and drive significant business outcomes.”

“Digital-first is no longer an option -- it’s a necessity to business success,” said Jennifer Johnson, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Amplitude. “This report validates that Product Intelligence moves the business conversation from customer engagement to revenue. The companies that understand how to harness real-time digital product data will remove the digital barriers between customers and the business - and maximize digital revenue growth in the process. These organizations will be the leaders of the digital era. Those who continue to rely on outdated tools, latent data and organizational silos will be left behind.”

About Amplitude

Amplitude is the leading product intelligence platform that helps companies use their customer data to build great product experiences for digital growth. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Singapore, Amplitude is the cross-platform, real-time data solution of choice for modern product and growth teams. Amplitude powers over 59,000 digital products at companies like Microsoft, Ford, NBC Universal, Hubspot, and PayPal.