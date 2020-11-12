SARAH DUNN JOINS ABT ASSOCIATES AS MANAGING DIRECTOR, ABT BRITAIN

/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarah Dunn, an experienced international development leader, is joining Abt Associates as Managing Director of Abt Britain.

Dunn spent nearly two decades as a senior executive with the Department for International Development (now Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office), where her final role in 2014 was country director for DFID Southern Africa/South Africa. While at DFID, she worked across Africa, the Middle East, and Caribbean and held several other executive and strategic advisory positions.

Her public sector experience is complemented by a track record in market competitive and commercial settings, leading on strategy and partnership development for the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), as well as co-starting and raising 116M GBP ($150M USD) in funding as the head of Partnerships and Brands for The Power of Nutrition.

“Sarah brings extensive relationships and broad technical knowledge of Abt Associates’ international priorities from her time at DFID,” said company President and CEO Kathleen Flanagan. “As a leader, she is recognised for her values-driven, inclusive, and supportive style. She has a deep understanding of our markets and a focus on results that energizes people around her.”

Dunn holds a BA, Psychology from Brunel University in the UK and an MBA from BI Norwegian Business School in Norway

“We are delighted to welcome Sarah to Abt and look forward to introducing her to our global team when she starts on Monday, 30 November,” said Flanagan.

