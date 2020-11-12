Kearney and Interos Launch INSITE™, the First End-to-End Supply Chain Risk Management Solution for Enterprise Resilience

Unique Combination of Software and Services Identifies Distressed Suppliers and Alternative Sources -- Early and Continuously

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearney, a leading global management-consulting partnership in more than 40 countries, and Interos, providers of the leading AI-based supply chain risk management solution, today announced the immediate availability of INSITE™. The solution is the first end-to-end offering for early detection of distressed suppliers throughout multi-tier supply chains. It provides rapid triage and response – including actionable insights to meet emergent supplier needs, as well as identification of alternative sources.



“Our extensive experience optimizing supply chains of many industries has given us the knowledge and expertise that help our clients create resilient operations. The global pandemic, new policies and regulations have created unprecedented systemic challenges. This unique combination of Kearney’s industry knowledge and Interos technology platform for early detection and rapid response has become essential for sustained resilience.” said Ryan Elliott, Partner at Kearney.

Already deployed to assist the U.S. Department of Defense and its suppliers in optimizing performance of the most complex supplier ecosystems, INSITE is now available to commercial organizations. INSITE provides the total stack of capabilities needed to discover, assess and triage at-risk suppliers. These include: multi-tier mapping of physical and digital supply chains; rapid financial, operations, geographic, and governance risk-assessment; ongoing monitoring; and actionable plans for its most at-risk suppliers in 30/60/90 day intervals.

“COVID-19 has been a galvanizing moment for the third-party risk management industry, as unanticipated risk -- hidden deep in physical and digital supply chains -- is being exposed, and organizations are being negatively impacted," said Jennifer Bisceglie, CEO and founder of Arlington, Va-based Interos. "INSITE makes it possible for federal and commercial entities to not only continuously monitor for physical and digital supply chain risk end-to-end, but to also triage and quickly remove that risk altogether."

About Kearney

As a global consulting partnership in more than 40 countries, our people make us who we are. We're individuals who take as much joy from those we work with as the work itself. Driven to be the difference with our clients, our communities, and in society, between a big idea and making it happen. For more information, visit www.kearney.com.

About Interos

Interos protects customers’ brand and operations from risk in their extended supply chains and business relationships. The first AI-powered platform for eliminating multi-party, multi-factor risk from 3rd, 4th to nth tier parties, Interos automates discovery, detection, and response to financial, operations, governance, geographic, and cyber risk. Designed by experts and leveraging the company’s 15 years of experience in managing the world’s most complicated supply chains, Interos provides real-time risk management for the largest commercial brands in manufacturing, financial services, and aerospace and defense. For more information, visit www.interos.ai.