Quinncy McNeal Joins Husch Blackwell as Pro Bono Counsel

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husch Blackwell is pleased to announce that Quinncy McNeal has joined the firm in the newly established position of Pro Bono Counsel in its Houston office.

His hiring expands Husch Blackwell’s Pro Bono team as part of HB Communities for Change, the firm’s effort to harness the energy throughout its offices nationally to make positive change in the United States with respect to racial justice.

“Quinncy will focus on the establishment and support of minority-owned businesses by seeking creative solutions to foster their greater economic success, and hopefully, making a difference that compounds over time,” Margaret Richards, Husch Blackwell’s Director of Pro Bono Services, said. “During the last decade, Quinncy has made pro bono work a centerpiece of his practice. He brings with him experience working with minority-owned entrepreneurs, providing legal advice to burgeoning businesses seeking a foothold in the marketplace. Quinncy is absolutely perfect for this new pro bono position and we are very excited to welcome him to the firm.”

“After ten years representing Fortune 100 corporate giants, I am thrilled to now dedicate my practice exclusively to expanding access to the legal system for those most underrepresented in our communities,” McNeal said. “I am delighted to get started on this critically important initiative and to provide a strong, supportive and steady hand to the minority companies that already add such immeasurable value to the many communities in Husch Blackwell’s national footprint. With the help of this firm’s terrific and dedicated professionals, we are going to do something very special.”

McNeal earned his J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center and his B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University. Before focusing his legal practice on pro bono matters, he worked on extensive complex commercial litigation in state and federal courts, dispute resolution, compliance counsel, and transactional matters. Prior to pursing a legal career, McNeal was a television journalist in Texas and in Wisconsin.

