H&R Block to Host Virtual Investor Day and Report Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results on December 8

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) announced today that the company will host a virtual Investor Day event on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. The meeting will be streamed live via the company’s events page on its investor relations website, located at https://investors.hrblock.com/financial-information/events-calendar, beginning at 10:00 a.m. EST.



During the event, Jeff Jones, H&R Block’s president and chief executive officer; Tony Bowen, chief financial officer; and additional members of the senior leadership team will discuss the next phase of the company’s strategic transformation as the company continues to innovate to better serve customers in the core areas of consumer tax, small business and financial products. The company will also provide its outlook and a general business update for fiscal year 2021 during the event.

The company will release second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on December 8, before the market open.

Investor day and earnings materials will be posted on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.hrblock.com/, with a webcast replay available at the same location.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial services and small business solutions. The company is disrupting the tax industry by providing consumers price transparency and with digital platforms such as Tax Pro GoSM. H&R Block believes the best solutions blend digital capabilities with human expertise and care. For more information visit the H&R Block Newsroom and follow @HRBlockNews.