The Antenna Company Launches Industry’s 1st Wi-Fi 6E MIMO Antenna System for Enterprise and Industrial IoT Access Points
MIMO system enables 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz with UWB, BLE and IoT options
“The adoption of high performance WiFi 6E antenna systems is a key enabling technology to fully realize the benefits of the unlicensed spectrum between 5.925 and 7.125 GHz”, ”EINDHOVEN, THE NETHERLANDS, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Antenna Company, a specialist in the design of high-performance embedded antennas, today announced a new Wi-Fi 6E MIMO antenna system designed to increase network capacity, extend range and reduce latency in enterprise and industrial IoT networks. The antenna system enables simultaneous operation in the 2.4, 5 and 6 GHz frequency bands, resulting in an additional 1.2 GHz of spectrum and greater than 2x increase in available channels.
“The adoption of high performance WiFi 6E antenna systems is a key enabling technology to fully realize the benefits of the unlicensed spectrum between 5.925 and 7.125 GHz”, said Mark Hung, VP Technology and Engineering at the Wi-Fi Alliance.
Optimized for seamless integration into access points, The Antenna Company’s design supports a total of 15 antennas, including dedicated 4x4 5 GHz + 4x4 6 GHz + 4x4 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi antennas. Cross-pair Wi-Fi antenna isolation of greater than 45 dB is achieved for concurrent operation in the 5 GHz band.
An additional 0.9/2.4 GHz IoT antenna is included to enable IoT use cases, along with tri-band 2.4/5/6 GHz antennas for radio spectrum management. The entire antenna system is mounted on a metal backplate to enable mechanical, thermal and RF integration with the access point.
The design also comes with an Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) option to enable Real-Time Location System (RTLS) services such as access control, indoor navigation, asset tracking and contact tracing. The UWB antennas support channels 5 and 9 for worldwide spectrum coverage. To avoid coupling and detuning between antennas, greater than 30 dB of isolation is achieved between the UWB and Wi-Fi antennas.
The Antenna Company’s Wi-Fi 6E + UWB antenna system also features:
• Compact design that enables size reduction of enterprise access-points by 20% or more, without sacrificing antenna system performance;
• Low input impedance essential to achieve peak data rates for 80/160 MHz channels;
• Uniform radio coverage to avoid nulls and blind spots.
“Wi-Fi 6E enables the capacity, speed and latency needed to support the shift in network usage for Enterprise and Industrial IoT markets. The addition of UWB gives our customers a scalable platform to offer new RTLS services”, said company CEO David Favreau.
To request more information and to discuss your specific system requirements, please contact The Antenna Company at information@antennacompany.com
About The Antenna Company
The Antenna Company is an antenna systems provider that delivers high-performance solutions based on proprietary design principles, advanced materials and RF system expertise. Our patented technology results in clearly differentiated performance over conventional antenna solutions in the market. The company’s mission is to enable its Enterprise, Consumer and IoT customers to offer the best end-user experience, by providing innovative and novel antenna system solutions. The Antenna Company provides standard and customized solutions to OEM and ODM customers worldwide for Wi-Fi, GNSS, LTE, UWB, CBRS and 5G technologies. Antenna Company is headquartered in the Netherlands with sales offices in the US and Asia.
For more information, please visit http://www.antennacompany.com
