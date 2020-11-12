Northwell Health partners with TeleTracking to bring real-time bed visibility to New York health system

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, PA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwell Health, the largest healthcare provider in New York state, signed an extended agreement with TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., the capacity management and health system command center technology pioneer, to centralize operations and bring real-time bed visibility to the system’s 19 facilities.

For nearly three decades, TeleTracking has delivered enterprise technology to hundreds of health systems across the U.S., Canada and UK, providing real-time, actionable and meaningful data to make better, faster and safer decisions about patient care.

Northwell Health was squarely in the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis that unfolded across greater New York City this past spring. The ability to effectively coordinate day-to-day activities and respond to the dynamic needs of patients, staff and the community quickly emerged as a critical need. Northwell Health’s success in mobilizing resources for the first wave of COVID-19 resulted in the creation of strong resurgence plans if a second wave emerges. In addition, as part of Governor Cuomo’s “build back better” plan, Michael Dowling, President and CEO of Northwell Health, has been tasked to lead the effort to institutionalize hospitals to operate as one system in a public health emergency.

“We have been honored to work closely with Northwell Health for a number of years and serve as a trusted partner as their enterprise vision has evolved,” says Chris Johnson, President, TeleTracking. “We worked tirelessly prior to the pandemic to help the system map long-term patient flow objectives, including aligning clinical and executive stakeholders. When COVID-19 struck, TeleTracking quickly mobilized to help manage patient logistics across the system by adding and tracking surge beds in areas like PACUs, catheterization labs, cafeterias, and other spaces across acute care locations."

The extension of this agreement will allow Northwell Health to now see all available beds across the system. The data generated by TeleTracking will ensure more timely bed turnover processes to reduce patient delays, holds and length of stay associated with the discharge process; automate workflows and improve communications; expedite access to the right level of care; and identify and eliminate patient flow bottlenecks.

“TeleTracking’s contributions go well beyond technology. Our advisory services and client transformation teams have worked diligently to establish strong clinical workflows and continuity without disrupting operations,” adds Maria Romano, Clinical Advisor, TeleTracking.

The comprehensive, enterprise view of bed capacity across all 19 Northwell Health sites will allow the system to meet their community responsibilities and fulfill their mission.

“We consider TeleTracking more than a vendor. Every member of their team is a partner who shares our values and strategic vision to serve the people of New York and provide access to exceptional care,” concludes John D’Angelo, MD, Senior Vice President and Executive Director, Emergency Medicine Services, Northwell Health.

About TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.

For every hour patients wait for care, they face objectively worse outcomes. TeleTracking believes it is unacceptable that patients are not able to access the care they need, when they need it, due to operating inefficiencies and unnecessary cost barriers. Our mission is simple, to ensure no one waits for the care they need. And that’s why more than a decade ago, TeleTracking recognized the significant benefits of a centralized approach to managing patient flow and has implemented more than one hundred health system command centers across the United States and United Kingdom. TeleTracking has delivered extraordinary outcomes for nearly three decades that have been the subject of study by KLAS, Gartner and the RAND Corporation.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals and nearly 800 outpatient facilities. We care for more than two million people annually in the metro New York area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 74,000 employees—17,000-plus nurses and about 4,500 physicians, including more than 3,300 members of Northwell Health Physician Partners—are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies.

Amie Podolak TeleTracking Technologies, Inc. 412-736-9399 amie-podolak@teletracking.com