Major Teaching Hospital in Massachusetts Acquires XACT ACE™ Robotic System

HINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lahey Hospital & Medical Center has acquired the XACT ACE™ Robotic System, for use in its leading Interventional Radiology service. ACE is the world’s first hands-free robotic technology combining advanced image-based procedure planning and navigation with robotic instrument insertion and steering capabilities enabling radiologists to deliver site-specific percutaneous solutions with accuracy, consistency, and efficiency. This benefits patients by enabling physicians to precisely target organs deep inside the body or facilitating the treatment of a disease in a location that is challenging to access.



“By investing in cutting-edge, hands-free robotic technology, we endeavor to further realize our mission of providing superior health care leading to the best possible outcome for every patient,” stated Dr. Christoph Wald, Chair of Radiology at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center. “Lahey Hospital & Medical Center chose to lead as the first hospital in the US offering robotic percutaneous procedures with this device.”

The XACT ACE Robotic system is designed to be compatible with a broad range of imaging modalities capable of delivering various medical instruments to a desired target. Its small footprint and high mobility features enable health care providers to efficiently treat a broad range of patient care needs in multiple areas of the body.

“We have actively participated in clinical research demonstrating the efficacy of XACT Robotic System leading to its approval by the FDA,” stated Dr. Sebastian Flacke, Chief of Interventional Radiology at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center. “Our input has helped to design technology that offers superior clinical outcomes and to help provide safe, cost-effective, and exceptional care to our community.”

“The XACT ACE System is poised to elevate percutaneous radiology standards by delivering enhanced clinical, technical and economic value for the healthcare providers and the patients they serve,” Harel Gadot, Executive Chairman, and President, XACT Robotics stated. “We are excited about the recent transaction with a leading institute such as Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, which allows both the medical center and its patients access to our technology and the multiple benefits it will bring them.”

Dr. Sebastian Flacke has been a consultant and participated in sponsored research with XACT Robotics.

About XACT Robotics

XACT Robotics® is advancing the field of radiology, pioneering the first hands-free robotic system combining image-based planning and navigation with instrument insertion and steering capabilities, to democratize percutaneous radiology procedures.

Founded in 2013, XACT Robotics is a privately held company with offices in Hingham, MA, USA and Caesarea, Israel. For further information, visit www.xactrobotics.com

