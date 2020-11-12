Sonatype and Fugue Partner to Shift Cloud Security Left and Ensure Continuous Policy Compliance

Innovative solution empowers developers to deliver secure applications and automatically help them configure secure and policy compliant cloud infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- Fulton, MD and Frederick, MD, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the leading provider of innovation-friendly open source security tools, today announced a strategic partnership with Fugue, the company putting engineers in command of cloud security, to deliver the first infrastructure-as-code (IaC) solution that shifts cloud security left into the developer workflow. The partnership further advances the missions of Sonatype and Fugue to empower software developers with best-in-class tools so they can accelerate innovation and simultaneously improve application security, cloud infrastructure security, and continuous compliance with defined policy.

The combined capabilities of Sonatype and Fugue enable developers to find and fix security vulnerabilities when actively developing cloud applications, while at the same time preventing security vulnerabilities and compliance issues from surfacing in production due to misconfigured cloud infrastructure. The joint solution includes out-of-the-box guidance to assist developers when configuring IaC and automatically foster compliance with privacy and security standards, including CIS Foundations Benchmarks, GDPR, HIPAA, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, PCI, SOC 2, and custom rules.

“Sonatype has a long and successful history of providing front-line software developers with friendly feedback pertaining to the health of open source libraries, making it easy for them to identify and remediate security risk, without slowing down innovation,” said Wayne Jackson, CEO of Sonatype. “In today’s cloud-native world, developers are not just responsible for building secure applications, they’re also responsible for configuring and provisioning secure cloud infrastructure using tools like Terraform. By working with Fugue, we’re equipping developers with the right information at the right time so they can always make healthy decisions when configuring IaC.”

In Q1 2021, Sonatype will offer new Nexus IaC capabilities as an add-on to its Nexus Lifecycle product that incorporates Fugue's cloud infrastructure security and compliance technology. This will make it possible for developers using Nexus Lifecycle to find and easily fix misconfigurations in Terraform plans before being applied to production infrastructure, and use those same policies with Fugue to ensure continuous compliance in production.

For initial details, and to sign up to learn more about Sonatype’s Nexus Lifecycle IaC capabilities, go here. Additionally, Sonatype and Fugue will collaborate to bring the Fugue runtime SaaS continuous compliance solution to Sonatype customers, who can learn more here.

“Sonatype and Fugue have a strong history of leadership in empowering developers to securely build and operate in order to keep their data safe. We’re proud to partner with them to deliver a single solution to address the full breadth of cloud security and compliance challenges,” said Phillip Merrick, CEO of Fugue. “The mutable nature of cloud APIs brings serious risk of post-deployment misconfiguration, and Sonatype and Fugue are making it possible for the first time to address all relevant cloud vulnerability surfaces — from initial development to runtime production environments — with a single solution using the same policies.”

Full Breadth Cloud Security and Compliance

Sonatype and Fugue are delivering a unified cloud security and compliance solution that empowers software developers to address the entire cloud threat landscape with:

Open-source governance with Sonatype’s Nexus platform to shift security of software applications left to address open source risk and known vulnerabilities automatically at every phase of the CI/CD pipeline.

with Sonatype’s Nexus platform to shift security of software applications left to address open source risk and known vulnerabilities automatically at every phase of the CI/CD pipeline. Infrastructure-as-code governance with Sonatype’s new IaC capabilities, which integrate Fugue’s cloud infrastructure security and compliance technology for Terraform configurations.

with Sonatype’s new IaC capabilities, which integrate Fugue’s cloud infrastructure security and compliance technology for Terraform configurations. Continuous cloud compliance with Fugue to ensure cloud environments remain in compliance and free of misconfiguration vulnerabilities post-deployment — and demonstrate it at all times with automated reporting.

About Sonatype

Sonatype is the leader in software supply chain automation technology with more than 350 employees, over 1,200 enterprise customers, and is trusted by more than 10 million software developers. Sonatype’s Nexus platform enables DevOps teams and developers to automatically integrate security at every stage of the modern development pipeline by combining in-depth component intelligence with real-time remediation guidance. For more information, please visit Sonatype.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

About Fugue

Fugue puts engineers in command of enterprise cloud security with tools to prove compliance, build security into cloud development, and stay safe by eliminating cloud misconfiguration. Fugue provides one-click reporting for CIS Foundations Benchmarks, GDPR, HIPAA, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, PCI, and SOC 2. Customers such as AT&T, SAP NS2, and A+E Networks trust Fugue to protect their cloud environments. Fugue’s investors include New Enterprise Associates, Future Fund, and In-Q-Tel (IQT). Fugue is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner and Cloud Management Competency Partner and has twice been named a CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winner. To learn more, visit www.fugue.co.

