Tongji Healthcare Group, Inc. Takes First Steps Toward Corporate Name Change and Symbol Change

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Tongji Healthcare Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: TONJ) ( “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has taken the initial steps toward changing the Company’s name from “Tongji Healthcare Group, Inc.” to “Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.” and changing the Company’s ticker symbol.

“We have taken the first steps toward effecting our corporate name and ticker symbol changes and are very excited to move forward,” commented Amir Ben-Yohanan, the Company’s CEO.

On Aug. 12, 2020, the Company announced the signing of a Share Exchange Agreement to acquire West of Hudson Group, Inc. (“WOHG”), the sole owner of “The Clubhouse,” a collection of branded content houses that house some of the most prominent social media influencers. Upon closing of the share exchange, the Company will acquire WOHG, with WOHG becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company expects that the acquisition would move the Company’s business away from healthcare completely and entirely into social media.

In addition to filing a certificate of amendment to the Company’s articles of incorporation with the Nevada Secretary of State, the Company also filed an Issuer Company-Related Action Notification Form with FINRA regarding the proposed corporate name change and ticker symbol change. The name change and symbol change are subject to review by FINRA and will not be effective until FINRA clears the actions. The Company expects that the name change and symbol change will be effective on or about Nov. 20, 2020.

About Tongji Healthcare Group, Inc.

The Company previously operated Tongji Hospital, a general hospital with 105 licensed beds, offering treatment in a variety of medical care areas. However, with its planned transition, announced on Aug. 12, 2020 , the Company will move entirely into the social media branding marketplace.

