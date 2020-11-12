Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following investor conferences in November:



Ken Miller, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, and Sujai Hajela, SVP Enterprise, at Juniper Networks, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Virtual Conference, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:20am ET.





Kevin Hutchins, SVP of Strategy and Corporate Development, at Juniper Networks, will present at the Needham Virtual Security, Networking and Communications Conference, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:15am ET.



These events will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/.

