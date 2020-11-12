Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FitLife Brands Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- Omaha, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMAHA, NE – November 12, 2020 -- FitLife Brands, Inc. (“FitLife” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: FTLF), an international provider of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers marketed under the brand names NDS Nutrition™, PMD®, SirenLabs®, CoreActive®, Metis Nutrition™, iSatori™, Energize, and BioGenetic Laboratories, today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 include:

  • Total revenue increased 30% to $6.9 million compared to $5.3 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Direct-to-consumer online sales increased 96% to $1.2 million, representing 17% of total revenue compared to 12% in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross profit increased 27% to $2.9 million.
  • Operating expenses declined 13% to $1.2 million.
  • The Company generated net income of $1.6 million compared to $0.9 million during the same quarter last year, an increase of 85%. 
  • Net income per share increased to $1.55 per share, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to $0.87 per share, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • The Company ended the quarter with $4.1 million of cash, compared to $0.3 million as of December 31, 2019.  Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company received a payment of $0.8 million from GNC in full satisfaction of the Company’s administrative claim related to GNC’s bankruptcy filing.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, total revenue was $6.9 million compared to $5.3 million in the same quarter last year, an increase of 30.2%.  The increase was primarily attributable to continued strong growth in our direct-to-consumer online sales and a restocking of our products at GNC following its bankruptcy filing.  For the third quarter of 2020, online sales increased 96% to $1.2 million and accounted for approximately 17% of the Company’s revenue compared to 12% during the third quarter of 2019.

Gross profit increased to $2.9 million, an increase of 27.0% from the third quarter of 2019.  Gross margin decreased slightly from 42.4% to 41.3% over the same time period.  During the quarter, total operating expenses declined 12.7% to $1.2 million.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.6 million compared to net income of $0.9 million during the same quarter in 2019.  The Company delivered basic earnings per share of $1.55 in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $0.87 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 78.2%.  Diluted earnings per share for the quarter more than doubled to $1.45 compared to $0.72 in the third quarter of last year.

GNC Bankruptcy

The Company’s largest customer, GNC, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on June 23, 2020.  At the time of the filing, GNC owed the Company approximately $1.2 million.

Under US bankruptcy law, payment for product received by a customer in the 20 days preceding a bankruptcy filing is eligible for a priority administrative claim under Section 503(b)(9) of the US Bankruptcy Code.  Generally, as long as the debtor company successfully emerges from Chapter 11, those claims are paid in full around the time the debtor emerges from bankruptcy.  Claims associated with product received more than 20 days pre-petition are typically considered general unsecured claims and are subject to impairment through the bankruptcy process.

The majority of the Company’s receivables from GNC as of the petition date related to product that was delivered in the 20 days leading up to the bankruptcy filing.  Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the Company received payment of approximately $829,000 from GNC in full settlement of Company’s administrative claim. 

The remaining receivables of approximately $354,000 relating to product delivered to GNC more than 20 days prior to its bankruptcy filing were fully reserved by the Company during the second quarter of 2020.  The Company expects to receive an immaterial partial recovery on these receivables during the fourth quarter.  Subsequent to the end of the quarter, GNC’s Plan of Reorganization was confirmed by the Bankruptcy Court, and the Plan became effective on October 30, 2020.

Dayton Judd, the Company’s Chairman and CEO, commented “The third quarter was one of the strongest in the Company’s history.  I am proud of our team and the results they generated in a difficult retail environment.  While the fourth quarter is traditionally our slowest, we continue to see increasing demand for our products online and in GNC franchise locations.  And in addition to growing organically, we continue to look for opportunities to grow through prudent, accretive acquisitions.”

About FitLife Brands
FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers.  FitLife markets over 80 different dietary supplements to promote sports nutrition, improved performance, weight loss and general health primarily through domestic and international GNC® franchise locations as well as through more than 25,000 additional domestic retail locations and, increasingly, online.  FitLife is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.  For more information please visit our new website at www.fitlifebrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release that are forward looking involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this news release.  Such factors may include, but are not limited to, the ability to of the Company to continue to grow revenue, and the Company's ability to continue to achieve positive cash flow given the Company's existing and anticipated operating and other costs.  Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control.  Reference is made to the discussion of risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
           
ASSETS:   September 30,   December 31,  
      2020       2019    
    (Unaudited)      
CURRENT ASSETS          
   Cash   $ 4,090,000     $ 265,000    
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of doubtful accounts, $402,000 and $27,000 respectively     2,594,000       2,366,000    
Inventories, net of allowance for obsolescence of $67,000 and $130,000, respectively     2,255,000       2,998,000    
   Income tax receivable     40,000       -    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     57,000       72,000    
      Total current assets     9,036,000       5,701,000    
           
Property and equipment, net     105,000       136,000    
Right of use asset, net of amortization, $261,000 and $226,000 respectively     219,000       254,000    
Goodwill     225,000       225,000    
Security deposits     -       10,000    
    TOTAL ASSETS   $ 9,585,000     $ 6,326,000    
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:          
           
CURRENT LIABILITIES:          
   Accounts payable   $ 1,821,000     $ 2,010,000    
   Accrued expense and other liabilities     524,000       464,000    
   Product returns     276,000       256,000    
   Lease liability - current portion     49,000       46,000    
      Total current liabilities     2,670,000       2,776,000    
           
Long-term lease liability, net of current portion     171,000       208,000    
PPP loan     452,000       -    
      TOTAL LIABILITIES     3,293,000       2,984,000    
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:          
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding          
as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019          
Common stock, $.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 1,060,644 and 1,054,516          
issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively     12,000       12,000    
Treasury stock, 210,631 and 198,731 shares, respectively     (1,790,000 )     (1,619,000 )  
   Additional paid-in capital     32,195,000       32,055,000    
   Accumulated deficit     (24,125,000 )     (27,106,000 )  
      TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     6,292,000       3,342,000    
           
    TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 9,585,000     $ 6,326,000    
           
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements  
           



FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019
                 
    Three months ended   Nine months ended
    September 30   September 30
      2020       2019       2020       2019  
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                 
 Revenue   $ 6,923,000     $ 5,316,000     $ 15,814,000     $ 15,812,000  
 Cost of goods sold     4,061,000       3,063,000       8,896,000       9,163,000  
 Gross profit     2,862,000       2,253,000       6,918,000       6,649,000  
                 
OPERATING EXPENSES:                
     General and administrative     684,000       782,000       2,419,000       2,352,000  
     Selling and marketing     509,000       583,000       1,614,000       1,749,000  
     Depreciation and amortization     9,000       12,000       31,000       40,000  
         Total operating expenses     1,202,000       1,377,000       4,064,000       4,141,000  
OPERATING INCOME     1,660,000       876,000       2,854,000       2,508,000  
                 
OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME)                
      Interest expense     1,000       14,000       14,000       47,000  
      Interest income     (3,000 )     -       (7,000 )     -  
Gain on settlement     -       (29,000 )     (70,000 )     (171,000 )
        Total other expenses (income)     (2,000 )     (15,000 )     (63,000 )     (124,000 )
                 
PRE-TAX NET INCOME     1,662,000       891,000       2,917,000       2,632,000  
                 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     17,000       -       (64,000 )     7,000  
                 
NET INCOME     1,645,000       891,000       2,981,000       2,625,000  
                 
PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDEND     -       (19,000 )     -       (37,000 )
                 
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS   $ 1,645,000     $ 872,000     $ 2,981,000     $ 2,588,000  
                 
NET INCOME PER SHARE AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS:                
  Basic   $ 1.55     $ 0.87     $ 2.82     $ 2.46  
                 
  Diluted   $ 1.45     $ 0.72     $ 2.63     $ 2.08  
                 
  Basic weighted average common shares     1,060,350       1,001,715       1,057,389       1,053,292  
                 
  Diluted weighted average common shares     1,134,379       1,207,024       1,132,764       1,241,875  
                 
                                             The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements
                 



FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019  
           
    Nine months ended September 30  
      2020       2019    
    (Unaudited)  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:          
  Net income   $ 2,981,000     $ 2,625,000    
  Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:          
  Depreciation and amortization     32,000       40,000    
Allowance for doubtful accounts     375,000       (166,000 )  
  Allowance for inventory obsolescence     (62,000 )     36,000    
  Common stock issued for services     40,000       55,000    
  Fair value of options issued for services     29,000       94,000    
  Right of use asset net of amortization and lease liability     -       66,000    
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
    Accounts receivable - trade     (603,000 )     (1,572,000 )  
    Inventories     805,000       1,005,000    
    Prepaid expense     15,000       160,000    
    Income tax receivable     (40,000 )     -    
    Security deposit     10,000       -    
    Accounts payable     (189,000 )     (595,000 )  
Accrued interest     1,000       41,000    
    Accrued liabilities and other liabilities     61,000       (65,000 )  
    Product returns     20,000       -    
          Net cash provided by operating activities     3,475,000       1,724,000    
           
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:          
          Net cash provided by investing activities     -       -    
           
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:          
   Proceeds from issuance of notes payable     -       300,000    
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     71,000       -    
Proceeds from paycheck protection program     450,000       -    
   Dividend payments on preferred stock     -       (37,000 )  
   Repurchases of common stock     (171,000 )     (889,000 )  
   Repayments of note payable     -       (800,000 )  
          Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     350,000       (1,426,000 )  
           
CHANGE IN CASH     3,825,000       298,000    
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD     265,000       259,000    
CASH, END OF PERIOD   $ 4,090,000     $ 557,000    
           
Supplemental disclosure operating activities          
Cash paid for interest   $ -     $ 47,000    
           
Non-cash investing and financing activities          
Recording of lease asset and liability upon adoption of ASU-2016-02   $ -     $ 343,000    
Accrued liability for stock buyback   $ 94,000     $ 496,000    
           
           
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements  
           

 



 

 

Dayton Judd
djudd@fitlifebrands.com

