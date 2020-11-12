Reprise Emerges from Stealth; Announces Demo Creation Platform and $3.2 Million in Seed Funding

No-code Platform Allows Sales and Marketing Teams to Build Demos Using Any Existing Web Application

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reprise , the demo creation platform company, today emerged from stealth and announced its $3.2 million seed round, co-led by Glasswing Ventures and Accomplice Ventures . The company unveiled its category creator Reprise Demo Creation Platform, enabling sales and marketing teams to capture, edit, and deploy software product demos based on their existing production application. Funding, which was secured in May 2020, has allowed Reprise to deepen the technology of the platform and secure early customer traction.



Enterprise sales and marketing teams struggle to create a demo version of their software which they can show to prospects. Revenue teams want “product-led growth” but do not have a suitable product.

Reprise’s platform enables business users on revenue teams to capture, edit, and deploy an application that feels identical to their production environment. Revenue teams can then use this for sales calls, or for creating a self-service demo on their website.

“Building and maintaining a demo environment was a massive engineering cost at multiple previous companies for our founding team. We knew this was a problem worth solving for any B2B software company,” said Bryan Stevenson, Co-Founder and CEO of Reprise.



“We are excited to be a foundational investor in Reprise and to work with Sam Clemens, Bryan Stevenson, Joe Caprio and Evan Powell, a team of repeat entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in building enterprise software startups in the sales and marketing space,” said Rudina Seseri, Founder and Managing Partner, Glasswing Ventures.

“We back founders. We backed this team at InsightSquared to do revenue analytics, and we’re excited to back them again to do a revenue product platform,” said Jeff Fagnan, Founding Partner at Accomplice.

The Reprise Demo Creation Platform is available immediately and more information can be found at www.getreprise.com.

About Reprise

Reprise is the Demo Creation Platform Company that enables software companies’ revenue teams to bring their product to life with customized demos, website based product tours, and emailable product experiences. Founded in 2020, Reprise is a private company headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Glasswing Ventures

Glasswing Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm dedicated to investing in the next generation of AI and frontier technology startups that enable the rise of the intelligent enterprise. For more information about the firm please visit: www.glasswing.vc

About Accomplice

Accomplice is a seed-led venture capital firm that embraces risk, and is the most determined, patient capital partner for entrepreneurs building things that matter. We have been part of the origin story of AngelList, Carbon Black, DraftKings, Integral Ad Science, Hopper, PillPack, Plastiq, Recorded Future, Veracode, and Zoopla. Accomplice has pioneered a community approach through platforms like Spearhead, BOSS, Rev, and TUGG. Based in Boston and San Francisco.

Media Contact Info:

Evan Powell

evan@getreprise.com

+1 (215) 801-1637