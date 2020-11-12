IdeaMensch Engages With Patrick Bieleny About How to Succeed as a House Flipper and Entrepreneur in Exclusive Interview

In an exclusive interview with the founder of PB & Co. Houses, IdeaMensch explores the core business concepts of productivity, vision, risk, and the 80/20 rule.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a soon-to-be-released exclusive interview with IdeaMensch—the self-described online platform for entrepreneurs, makers, and doers—Patrick Bieleny reveals some of the valuable advice and best practices that led him to survive and thrive in the fast-moving, cutthroat industry of house flipping.After graduating with a highly-touted business management degree from the University of Toronto, Patrick formed PB & Co. Houses, a real estate development business based on purchasing primarily off-market fixer-upper homes across the province of Alberta, rehabilitating and renovating them, and then selling them for a profit. Since then, the company has grown exponentially. In the interview, upon being asked where the initial idea for his business came from, Patrick conjures up memories of the many years his father spent in the construction field. "I was no stranger to do-it-yourself projects and hard work from a young age," he reflects. "I believe my father influenced my passion for fixing things and giving them value. However, it wasn't until I started studying entrepreneurship at university that I realized I could make a career out of real estate investing."And so he did, bringing PB & Co. Houses to soaring new heights with the passing of each successive year. In the interview, IdeaMensch probes Patrick Bieleny as to his mentality; his general attitude and broader outlook in building a successful house flipping company from the ground up. Regarding the vision for his business, he says clearly and purposefully "the purpose of PB & Co. houses is to create lifelong homes for couples and families by uncovering each property's hidden potential." On the subject of risk, he states definitively "I recommend that everyone take more risks in life and business," going on to quote the old axiom 'with great risk comes great reward'. As to productivity, he gives an in-depth overview of his thoughts on the so-called 80/20 rule. Hearkening back to his younger days, Patrick recalls "in university, my business professors spoke a lot about the 80/20 rule." He elaborates, explaining the rule states that "only 20% of what you do in a day produces 80% of your results", and as such, he strips down his daily routine in order to concentrate only on "the primary responsibilities that generate the bulk of (PB & Co.'s) profits."All things considered, Patrick Bieleny's upcoming exclusive interview with IdeaMensch is an enlightening exploration into the mind of a man who, despite coming from modest beginnings, has overcome adversity and created a reputable, profitable real estate development company, and established himself as a financial success.For readers interested in the full interview, please visit: https://ideamensch.com/patrick-bieleny/ About Patrick BielenyPatrick Bieleny is an experienced real estate developer, whose hard consistent hard work and dedication has led to immense success flipping houses. After immigrating to Canada from Eastern Europe, Patrick attended the reputable University of Toronto, where he earned a specialist degree in business management. Eventually, with the help of a mentor, Patrick founded PB & Co. Houses, a company that specializes in locating, rehabilitating, and selling quality properties.For more information about Patrick Bieleny, please visit: https://patrickbieleny.com/about/