SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Golar LNG Limited - GLNG

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Golar LNG Limited ("Golar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GLNG).



The investigation concerns whether Golar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 24, 2020, media outlets reported that Eduardo Navarro Antonello, Chief Executive Officer of Golar’s joint-venture subsidiary Hygo Energy Transition Ltd., had been implicated in a bribery network investigated in connection with the ongoing Brazilian criminal investigation Operation Car Wash.

On this news, Golar’s stock price fell $3.28 per share, or approximately 32%, to close at $6.86 per share on September 24, 2020.

