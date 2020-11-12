HP and Shutterfly Announce Record HP Indigo Digital Press Rollout to Accelerate Personalized Gift and Photo Printing Markets

New fleet positions leading US digital print provider for expanding ecommerce business

HP Indigo supplying Shutterfly a new fleet of more than 60 digital presses in landmark deal

Agreement for advanced HP Indigo digital presses is biggest HP customer rollout to date

Relationship deepens amid growth in digital printing and personalization business



PALO ALTO, Calif. and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) and Shutterfly, the world’s leading online retailer of personalized products, today announced a landmark expansion of their strategic relationship to deliver next-level productivity to supply the growing ecommerce market of photo gifts and photo products.

Shutterfly is investing in more than 60 new high-performance HP Indigo Digital Presses to drive higher productivity for its range of high-quality, photo-based and personalized products including photo gifts, photo books, school portraits, holiday cards, and home decor.

The agreement with Shutterfly, the leading US supplier of HP Indigo digital print, is the largest single customer order to date for the HP Graphics business. Now underway, the rollout includes next-generation, high-productivity B2 sized HP Indigo 100K digital presses, high versatility HP Indigo 12000 digital presses, as well as significant investment in web-fed photo presses to transform photo portrait printing to digital.

“Over our 20+ year legacy, Shutterfly has committed to investing in the best and most innovative technology to fuel our business, delivering high-quality products to our customers, hosts and partners,” said Shutterfly Inc.’s chief operating officer Dwayne Black. “This latest upgrade of our HP Indigo fleet continues that investment in quality, productivity and innovation, with significant advancements in speed and automation that help us deliver even higher quality products to our customers, even faster at a time when sharing tangible memories is more important than ever.”

The annual global photo printing and merchandise market is expected to reach a value of $3.117 billion by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026, compared with USD 1.7960 billion in 2019.1

“Today more than ever before, tangible, personalized experiences are becoming more precious. Consumers are looking for quick turnaround, alongside real-to-life photo quality. We at HP Indigo are proud to be Shutterfly’s provider of choice in making this a reality,” said Haim Levit, general manager, HP Indigo.

In this latest wave of installations, Shutterfly is investing across three HP Indigo press generations and formats. Shutterfly was one of the first customer beta sites for the new 29-inch format HP Indigo 100K, engineered for high productivity and nonstop printing while delivering Indigo’s renowned digital offset look and feel. Shutterfly’s new HP Indigo 12000 presses loaded with a value pack deliver higher end prints using a wider range of inks and materials up to 24 pt, including synthetic, metalized and canvas applications.

The presses will be installed across four manufacturing facilities in Shakopee, Minnesota; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Tempe, Arizona; and Plano, Texas over the next 18 months.

To keep production at the highest level, Shutterfly takes advantage of HP PrintOS, the cloud-based PSP management solution, to monitor productivity of presses in real-time to keep press uptime to a maximum.

More information on HP’s award-winning HP Indigo digital presses is available at www.hp.com/go/Indigo.

About Shutterfly, Inc.

Committed to making all of life’s experiences unforgettable, Shutterfly Inc., is the leading digital retailer and manufacturing platform for photography and personalized products.

Shutterfly Inc. operates three divisions: a Consumer division, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Consumer division helps customers create the most from life’s moments through its flagship personalized Shutterfly products; premium offerings in its Tiny Prints boutique; Snapfish custom photo gifts, as well as wedding invitations and stationery; and GrooveBook, an iPhone and Android app and subscription service that prints up to 100 mobile phone photos in a GrooveBook and mails it out every month. Lifetouch is the national leader in school photography, built on the enduring tradition of “Picture Day,” and also serves families through portrait studios and other partnerships. Shutterfly Business Solutions delivers enterprise digital printing services that enable efficient and effective customer engagement through personalized communications. For more information, please visit www.shutterflyinc.com.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com.

1 2020 Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Report by 360 Market updates. August, 2020.

