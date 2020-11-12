Resverlogix Announces Publication in High-impact, Peer-reviewed Journal, Clinical Epigenetics

/EIN News/ -- Publication Explores the Beneficial Effects of Apabetalone on the Immune Cells of Diabetic Patients



Event Reminder: Multiple Presentations on Apabetalone to be made during the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions – November 13-17

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) announced today the recent publication of an article titled: “BET protein inhibitor apabetalone (RVX-208) suppresses pro-inflammatory hyper-activation of monocytes from patients with cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes”, in the high-impact, peer-reviewed Clinical Epigenetics.

The publication can be viewed using the following LINK. As previously announced, additional information related to this study, and others on apabetalone, will be presented in an oral presentation at the 2020 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions (see details below).

“Building on our previous work, this study shows apabetalone treatment works directly on immune cells that contribute to cardiovascular disease and has great potential to reduce cardiovascular risk in diabetes and chronic kidney disease patients,” said Dr. Ewelina Kulikowski, Senior Vice President, Research & Development at Resverlogix, and a corresponding author of the paper. “In addition, during the coming AHA meeting, we look forward to presenting additional BETonMACE findings including how apabetalone may prove beneficial in preventing SARS-CoV-2 viral entry in human cell lines.”

Publication Highlights include:

Immune cells taken directly from diabetes and cardiovascular disease patients have an activated state of inflammation compared to the cells of matched control patients

When immune cells are activated by inflammation, it can trigger a cascade of events leading to vascular damage and disease

Apabetalone treatment dampens the response of immune cells to inflammation, preventing them from activating unnecessarily, and reversing damaging disease processes

These findings may help explain apabetalone’s beneficial effect on cardiovascular outcomes, as observed in BETonMACE

Publication Background and Conclusions:

Activation of immune cells is an important process in the development of atherosclerosis and contributes to cardiovascular risk. The findings published in this article highlight the central role of BET proteins in driving the expression of disease risk factors in patients with diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Apabetalone treatment, acting at the epigenetic level, can reduce the activation of disease-promoting cells, helping us better understand how BET inhibitors reduce cardiovascular and chronic kidney disease risk in type 2 diabetes patients.

Event Reminder – AHA Scientific Sessions, November 13-17, 2020

Through participation at leading industry events, including the AHA Scientific Sessions, the Company continues to highlight apabetalone and its ability to regulate multiple biological pathways that underlie chronic disease, as well as presenting new research related to COVID-19. Further details of the presentations are outlined below, and the posters may be found HERE, when available.

Oral Presentation: BET Protein Inhibitor Apabetalone Suppresses Inflammatory Hyperactivation of Monocytes from Patients with Cardiovascular Disease and Type 2 Diabetes Presentation will discuss the important role of macrophage hyperactivation in driving CVD in diabetic patients and demonstrate apabetalone’s reduction of maladaptive gene expression in these cells

Poster Presentation: Apabetalone (RVX-208) Reduces ACE2 Expression in Human Cell Culture Systems, Which Could Attenuate SARS-CoV-2 Viral Entry New data will be presented showing apabetalone treatment reduces expression of the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor that is essential for SARS-CoV-2 viral entry, in human cell lines

Poster Presentation: Reduction in the Risk of Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events with Apabetalone, a BET Protein Inhibitor, in Patients with Recent Acute Coronary Syndrome and Type 2 Diabetes According to Insulin Treatment: Analysis of the BETonMACE Trial A new post-hoc analysis of BETonMACE will be presented examining the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) events to enrolled patients according to their concomitant insulin treatment



About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. Apabetalone is the first therapy of its kind to have been granted US FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation – for a major cardiovascular indication – to help facilitate a time-efficient drug development program including planned clinical trials and plans for expediting the manufacturing development strategy.

BET inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

