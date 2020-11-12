ZP Realty Capital LLC Arranges Transaction for Six Apartment Buildings in Prospect Park
Zev Pollak negotiated a new mortgage package in the amount of $45,585,000BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zev Pollak is proud to announce that ZP Realty Capital LLC has recently arranged financing for six, six-storey elevator apartment buildings in the Prospect Park area of Brooklyn, New York.
Zev Pollak founded ZP Realty Capital LLC in 1982.
The recent transaction included a new mortgage package in the amount of $45,585,000 for a refinance of six apartment buildings containing 361 units at the rate of 3.125% for a 12-year term.
The transaction was negotiated by Zev Pollak.
“We are very happy to arrange this transaction,” says Zev Pollak.
The organization also recently negotiated two mortgage arrangements for several mixed-use properties in New York for refinancing in the amounts of $14.6 million and $10.8 million.
About Zev Pollak
Zev Pollak is a real estate professional from Brooklyn, New York. In 1982, he founded ZP Realty Capital, also known as Zev Pollak Co., a privately held real estate company. Attention to detail, as well as practised negotiation skills and in-depth knowledge of New York real estate helps keep ZP Realty Capital as one of the city's premier real estate buyers. For more information about this and other successful negotiations conducted by Zev and his team at ZP Realty Capital, be sure to check out their website, or contact Zev directly using the info listed below.
Zev Pollack
ZP Realty Capital LLC
+1 718.339.0500
email us here