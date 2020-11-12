Trump Shows Continuing Political Strength In New Opinion Poll: Lucky Star Communications
29% of 2020 Presidential Voters Say They Will Vote for Trump Again in 2024; 27% of Voters Believe Trump Is Rightful WinnerCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A survey of 1,004 Americans conducted on Nov. 9-11 shows continuing political strength for President Donald Trump -- and a startling lack of faith in the U.S. presidential election.
In that Nov. 3 race, former vice president Joe Biden has been deemed the winner over Trump.
The CARAVAN survey was commissioned by Lucky Star Communications, an Ohio based public relations and consulting firm, and conducted by ENGINE Insights of Princeton, N.J. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3%.
According to the survey, just over a fifth (22%) of Americans believe that Pres.Trump was the rightful winner of the presidential election, with 27% of those who voted feeling that way.
“There’s an enormous well of support for Pres. Trump in the nation,” says Lucky Star Communications CEO Jeff Barge. “But maybe less than what was thought.”
Almost a third of those who voted this month say they will vote for Trump if he runs for president in 2024 (29%.) “That gives Trump a big heads up should he seek a rematch in four years,” says Barge. "With that substantial base, he'll continue to be a political force for many years to come."
Nearly four out of five respondents who voted (79%) say they felt their vote was counted. However, 34% of those who voted believe that numerous illegal votes were counted. "Trump's continued fight for ballot recounts in numerous states is clearly buoyed by the beliefs of his supporters."
Only 42% of those who voted felt that the November presidential election increased their faith in democracy and the Constitution.
