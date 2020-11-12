Cytovia Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovia Therapeutics, an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing Natural Killer Cell Therapeutics, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference which will take place from November 17 to 19th, 2020.



Cytovia CEO Dr. Daniel Teper will present on Thursday, November 19 th at 12.55 PM GMT – 7.55 AM EST.

at 12.55 PM GMT – 7.55 AM EST. Company management will be available throughout the conference for one on one virtual meetings from November 17 to November 19, 2020.

The webcast links will be available on the company website and social media pages.



ABOUT CYTOVIA THERAPEUTICS

Cytovia Therapeutics Inc is an emerging biotechnology company that aims to accelerate patient access to transformational immunotherapies, addressing several of the most challenging unmet medical needs in cancer. Cytovia focuses on Natural Killer (NK) cell biology and is leveraging multiple advanced patented technologies, including an induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform for CAR (Chimeric Antigen Receptors) NK cell therapy, next-generation precision gene-editing to enhance targeting of NK cells, and NK engager multi-functional antibodies. Our initial product portfolio focuses on both hematological malignancies such as multiple myeloma and solid tumors including hepatocellular carcinoma and glioblastoma. The company partners with the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), the New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF), the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, INSERM and CytoImmune Therapeutics.

