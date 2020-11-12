nCino Announces Timing of its Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) will report financial results for its third quarter which ended October 31, 2020 after the market close on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. nCino will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.



What: nCino’s Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Webcast Link: https://investor.ncino.com/

Replay: A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of nCino’s website following the call.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT

JoAnn Horne

Market Street Partners

+1 415.445.3240

jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Natalia Moose, nCino

+1 910.833.0970

Natalia.Moose@ncino.com