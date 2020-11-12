Oncorus to Present at Upcoming Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq:ONCR), a viral immunotherapies company focused on driving innovation to transform outcomes for cancer patients, announced today that Theodore (Ted) A. Asbhurn, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 3:50 pm GMT (10:50 am ET).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the Investors & Media section of Oncorus’s website at https://investors.oncorus.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be archived on Oncorus’s site for 90 days following the event.

About Oncorus

At Oncorus, we are focused on driving innovation to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing a portfolio of intratumorally and intravenously administered viral immunotherapies for multiple indications with significant unmet needs based on our oncolytic Herpes Simplex Virus (oHSV) Platform and Synthetic Virus Platform. Designed to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapy impact, our oHSV platform improves upon key characteristics of this therapeutic class to enhance potency without sacrificing safety, including greater capacity to encode transgenes to drive systemic immunostimulatory activity, retention of full replication competency to enable high tumor-killing potency, and orthogonal safety strategies to restrict viral activity in tumor cells. Our lead oHSV program, ONCR-177, is designed to be directly administered into a tumor, resulting in high local concentrations of the therapeutic agent, as well as low systemic exposure to the therapy, which we believe could potentially limit systemic toxicities. Please visit www.oncorus.com to learn more.