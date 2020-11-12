GFG Identifies New High-Grade Gold Target and Provides Drilling Update at the Pen Gold Project, West of Timmins, ON

/EIN News/ -- SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GFG Resources Inc. (TSX-V: GFG) (OTCQB: GFGSF) (“GFG” or the “Company”) has identified a new high-grade gold target with grab samples of up to 65.90 grams of gold per tonne (“g/t Au”) from a recent prospecting program at its 100% owned, district-scale, Pen Gold Project (the “Project”). In addition to its surface exploration program, the Company is well advanced on its Phase 2 drill program at the Project. To date, the Company has completed 5,200 metres of the 8,500 metre drill program and expects to complete the program in December 2020. Following the Phase 2 drill program, the Company will resume drilling with a plan to drill 4-5,000 metres in the first quarter of 2021.



The new gold target, the R66 Prospect, is located 2.3 kilometres southeast of the Slate Rock Prospect where the Company has been actively drilling (See Figure 1). The R66 target and area was highlighted as a high priority target during the Company’s regional structural interpretation when it consolidated the Project in 2018. The R66 surface showing consists of a pair of northeast-trending quartz veins with trace to one percent pyrite and chalcopyrite within sericite-carbonate altered, highly strained mafic to intermediate volcanic rocks. Grab samples of the vein and adjacent wall rocks returned values that include 7.57, 28.60, 52.10 and 65.90 g/t Au (See Table 1).

The R66 target area is highly attractive as it is located along a northeast-structural corridor in direct proximity to a major first and second order structural intersection. Also relevant is the presence of broad intrusion-hosted mineralization at the Slate Rock target and Timiskaming conglomerates hosting anomalous gold mineralization immediately to the north. The veins are sub-parallel to the strain fabric and exposed intermittently over a strike length of 25 metres in a low-lying area in the central part of the west block of the Project. The area has had limited historical surface exploration or drilling, and the Company intends to conduct additional surface stripping and sampling to advance the R66 Prospect to a drill-ready stage by the first quarter of 2021.

Brian Skanderbeg, President and CEO commented, “The R66 Prospect results are the highest grade surface samples to have been recorded on the western portion of the property and demonstrate the opportunity to make new gold discoveries at the Project. The high-grade results demand further attention and we will advance this prospect to a drill ready stage in the coming months with an objective to drill test the target in the first quarter of 2021.

“Our expanded Phase 2 2020 drill program is progressing well with 15 holes completed to date at several targets including four holes at our new Nib discovery. We are optimistic we will be able to provide initial assay results in the near term and consistent news flow over the next several quarters.”

Table 1: Grab Sample Highlights from the R66 Prospect:

Sample Number Au g/t Prospecting Description 1133487 65.90 50cm wide grey quartz vein; 1% blebby chalcopyrite 1133483 52.10 Grey quartz vein; 1% blebby chalcopyrite 27549 28.60 60% vein; 40% wallrock; trace chalcopyrite 1133484 23.50 100% grey quartz vein; 1% chalcopyrite 28294 9.24 40cm wide quartz vein; trace chalcopyrite 1133479 8.46 30cm wide gossanous quartz vein 1133485 7.57 Sheared mafic-interm volcanic; trace pyrite 1133482 6.36 Massive grey quartz vein; no visible sulphides 27550 3.77 Quartz vein in sericite-ankerite schist 28293 2.77 4cm quartz vein in chlorite altered mafic volcanic 1133486 1.26 Quartz vein boudin

Drilling Update

The Company has made significant progress on its Phase 2 8,500 metre drill program (See news release: “GFG Begins 8,500 Metre Drill Program Focused on High-Grade Gold Targets at the Pen Gold Project, West of Timmins, ON” ). Since August 30, the Company has completed 15 holes (5,200 metres) at several targets including Nib, HGM, North Sewell, Boundary and Broadway prospects. The Company anticipates completing the 8,500 metre drill program by the end of December and will resume drilling early in the first quarter of 2021 with an additional 4-5,000 metre program.



The Company has experienced significant delays in receiving assay results due to lab processing times. However, the Company does anticipate receiving initial assay results for the Phase II drill program during the coming weeks and will provide updates as they become available.

The Project is located approximately 40 kilometres west of the prolific Timmins Gold District in Ontario. The contiguous land package, one of the largest in the region, consists of approximately 475 square kilometres and is situated between Newmont’s Borden Gold Mine and Pan American Silver’s Timmins West Mine. The Project covers an approximately 50-kilometre-long section of Archean greenstone that contains the interpreted western extension of the Porcupine-Destor Fault Zone within the same geological setting that hosts most of the gold deposits found in the Timmins Gold Camp.

Figure 1: Plan Map of Priority Drill Targets at the Pen Gold Project

Figure 2: Plan Map of Priority Targets in the West Block of the Pen Gold Project

About GFG Resources Inc.

GFG Resources is a North American precious metals exploration company focused on district scale gold projects in tier one mining jurisdictions, Ontario and Wyoming. In Ontario, the Company owns 100% of the Pen and Dore gold projects, two large and highly prospective gold properties west of the prolific gold district of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The Pen and the Dore gold projects have similar geological settings that host most of the gold deposits found in the Timmins Gold Camp which have produced over 70 million ounces of gold. The Company also owns 100% of the Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project, a district scale gold exploration project located approximately 100 kilometres southwest of Casper, Wyoming, U.S. The geologic setting, alteration and mineralization seen in the Rattlesnake Hills are similar to other gold deposits of the Rocky Mountain alkaline province which, collectively, have produced over 50 million ounces of gold.

Qualified Persons

Brian Skanderbeg, P.Geo. and M.Sc., President and CEO, is the Qualified Person for the information contained in this press release and is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Skanderbeg has reviewed the sampling and QA/QC procedures and results thereof as verification of the sampling data disclosed above and has approved the information contained in this news release.

Sampling and Quality Control

Surface rock and drill core samples are being analyzed for gold by Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Timmins, Ontario using a 50-gram aliquot, Pb collection fire assay and an Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish (Package 1A2-50). Samples assaying above 5 ppm Au are re-run using a gravimetric finish (Package 1A3-50). Selected samples will also be submitted for multi-element analysis using a four-acid digestion and an ICP-MS finish (Package MA250) at Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Vancouver, British Columbia. Quality control and assurance measures include the monitoring of results for inserted certified reference materials coarse blanks and preparation duplicates.

Sampling protocols, quality control and assurance measures and geochemical results related to historic till, rock grab, and drill core samples quoted in this news release have not been verified by the Qualified Person and therefore must be regarded as estimates. Any historic mineral resources quoted in this release and accompanying maps are not compliant with National Instrument 43-101-and are only considered to be an indication of overall prospectivity of the region.

