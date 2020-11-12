Alta Vista, an Atlas Company, Awarded a $5 Million Contract to Support the California Department of Transportation

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, environmental, engineering, program management and consulting services, announced today that Alta Vista, an Atlas company, has been selected to perform professional and technical services to support the California Department of Transportation (“Caltrans”), Division of Construction, District 8. The 3-year contract is valued at approximately $5 million.



Caltrans’ District 8 is the largest of 12 statewide Districts and covers approximately 28,650 square miles of land. There are four interstates and 32 state routes totaling 7,200 lane miles within the District boundaries. Specific work within the agreement includes on-call materials field testing and plant inspections on Caltrans contracts in the counties of Riverside and San Bernardino, which include 49 incorporated cities.

L. Joe Boyer, Atlas’ Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to have recently added Alta Vista as part of the Atlas team. Alta Vista’s transportation expertise and wide range of services has already proved to be an exceptional contributor to the deep technical resources at Atlas.”

“This contract adds another win to our 12-year track record of providing Caltrans with our valuable materials engineering and testing services. With congestion relief being the state of California's number one transportation priority, we are honored to have the privilege of assisting in this effort. We are extremely excited about this additional opportunity to build upon our strong relationship with Caltrans while further expanding our geographical reach into the Inland Empire,” said Alta Vista President Patrick Lowry.

Over the years, Alta Vista has become one of the leading providers of materials engineering and testing services for Caltrans, helping to deliver some of its largest public infrastructure projects. With contracts in almost every region of the State, they have used a disciplined approach to project management that capitalizes on their ISO-9001 certified quality management system to provide world class testing services on construction projects.

“Alta Vista puts its clients first in a very meaningful way. They really know how to move projects forward in a win-win fashion by cooperatively working with everyone involved. Their planning, execution, and ability to keep getting better is so unique in this industry,” said Daniel Speer, Retired Deputy Division Chief for Materials, Engineering, & Testing Services at Caltrans.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, program management and consulting services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. With approximately 140 offices in 41 states and approximately 3,300 employees, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

About Caltrans District 8

Caltrans District 8 covers Riverside and San Bernardino Counties in Southern California, which includes 49 incorporated cities. District 8 is the largest of 12 statewide Caltrans districts and covers approximately 28,650 square miles of land with 1400 employees and an operating budget of $144 million.

Contacts