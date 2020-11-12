Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced that Anthony Sun, MD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis, will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Presentation Details:

Event: Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat
Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020
Time: 5:00 p.m. GMT/12:00 p.m. EST

Event: SVB Leerink Oncology 1x1 Day
Format: One-on-one meetings
Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020

A live webcast of the Jefferies fireside chat will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.zentalis.com. Following the event, an archived webcast will be available on the Zentalis website.

About Zentalis

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, including ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor and ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on Twitter at @ZentalisP and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.

Investor Contact:

Thomas Hoffmann

Solebury Trout

1.646.378.2931

thoffmann@soleburytrout.com

Media Contact:

Julia Deutsch

Solebury Trout

1.646.378.2967

jdeutsch@soleburytrout.com

