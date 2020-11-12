XPO Logistics Global Operations Managing Holiday Demand with Expanded Capacity, Automation and Recruitment

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc . (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has made extensive preparations for what could be a record holiday shopping season in many of the 30 countries where it operates. The company’s investments in supporting its e-commerce , retail and manufacturing customers during peak seasonality include:



Expanded use of intelligent automation to enhance the speed, accuracy and safety of order fulfillment and reverse logistics processes, including the deployment of collaborative robots that work side-by-side with employees



A major recruitment effort aimed at filling over 25,000 job openings in the fourth quarter



Substantial logistics and freight capacity , including approximately 200 million square feet of warehouse space globally and access to integrated truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, last mile, managed transportation, expedite and global forwarding services



Home delivery and installation of heavy goods seven days a week, facilitated through the company's last mile network, with proximity to approximately 90% of the US population and an industry-leading digital consumer experience



seven days a week, facilitated through the company’s last mile network, with proximity to approximately 90% of the US population and an industry-leading digital consumer experience Real-time visibility and control of freight across transportation modes, with shipper and carrier functionality provided by the company’s XPO Connect™ proprietary digital freight platform

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “One of the most important benefits we bring to supply chains is reliable access to consistent outcomes. This holiday season, e-commerce volumes have ramped up earlier than usual as people spend more time at home. Our technology will help our customers manage through new patterns in demand.”

E-fulfillment and last mile logistics

Prior to the holiday season, XPO was already managing a significant increase in e-commerce orders triggered by the onset of COVID-19, as consumers shifted to online buying from their homes. This behavior has continued after retail restrictions eased.

In North America, XPO provides order fulfillment through an extensive warehouse network, including its XPO Direct™ shared-space distribution centers. XPO is also the largest last mile logistics provider for the home delivery of appliances, exercise equipment, mattresses, furniture and other heavy goods – products that increasingly are being bought online. In Europe, where XPO has the largest platform for outsourced e-fulfilment, the company expects to prepare over 67 million e-commerce orders for distribution between mid-November and mid-January.

Intelligent automation and analytics

XPO’s customers and employees are being fully supported during this critical period by the company’s significant investments in advanced automation, robotics and machine learning. Employees at the company’s high-volume logistics sites are working with mobile robots that guide them to the correct storage area, validate the inventory picked, and transport the items to designated packing stations. XPO has found that productivity doubles, on average, when employees work with cobots.

The company’s proprietary analytics add another level of productivity to fulfillment operations. XPO Smart™ digital management tools utilize machine learning to optimize labor planning and position fast-moving SKUs, while predictive algorithms excel at demand forecasting. These capabilities deliver direct benefits to XPO’s customers in the form of cost reduction and efficiency. With labor management alone, XPO Smart is driving an average productivity improvement of at least 5% in its warehouses.

Thousands of available positions

XPO is actively recruiting to fill permanent, seasonal, full-time, part-time, hourly and salaried job openings in logistics, transportation and corporate operations. Applicants are encouraged to search available positions:

Job openings in North America

Job openings in Europe

XPO has continued to serve its customers and the public throughout 2020 by keeping supply chains operating safely. The company made extensive COVID-19 safety modifications to its work environments earlier this year and continues to protect the physical, emotional and financial health of its employees.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,499 locations and approximately 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

