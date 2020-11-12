VSBLTY SELECTED BY PEERLESS-AV® TO INCORPORATE ITS SOFTWARE INTO INTEGRATED DIGITAL SIGNAGE KIOSKS

Audience Measurement, Content Management and Security Software Included in New Bundled Offering

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, has inked an OEM agreement with Peerless-AV®, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of the highest quality audio and video solutions and accessories. The two technology companies are teaming to assimilate their solutions and services for the world’s fast-changing communications needs.

Peerless-AV will be utilizing VSBLTY technology to provide enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision, according to VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton. “Our industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software that combines motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer analytics will be incorporated into Peerless-AV digital signage kiosks,“ he added. “Not only does DataCaptor report demographics like gender, age range and sentiment, but it also gathers key analytics including dwell time, total views, unique visitors, percent looking at the screen, content interaction, as well as footfall traffic and heat maps detailing highest traffic times by day and hour,” Hutton concluded.

“VSBLTY technology will enrich our outdoor and indoor, integrated digital signage kiosks that we provide for retail, casino, corporate, healthcare and entertainment and sports venues around the world,” stated Nick Belcore, Executive Vice President of Peerless-AV. “In addition, VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector™ will enable us to provide the advanced facial and object recognition capabilities that are so crucial to enhancing today’s security requirements.” He also pointed out that the technology is used to identify individuals—alone or in crowds—that are either persons of interest (from a curated list), or as an opt-in participant such as in a casino or retail loyalty program. “Equally as important,” Belcore said, “custom content can be delivered directly to loyalty program members, which has made our kiosks increasingly effective in casinos and retail stores.”

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About Peerless-AV (www.peerless-av.com)

Driving Technology Through Innovation

For over 75 years, passion and innovation continue to drive Peerless-AV forward. We proudly design and manufacture the highest quality products, including outdoor displays and TVs, complete integrated kiosks, video wall mounting systems, professional carts and stands, and more. Whether a full-scale global deployment or custom project, Peerless-AV develops meaningful relationships and delivers world-class service. In partnership with Peerless-AV, you are trusting an award-winning team of experts who will support your business every step of the way.

Connect with Peerless-AV via social media on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

