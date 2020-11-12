Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ragnarok X: Next Generation ranked No.1 on Google Play in Taiwan and Hong Kong followed by Apple App Store

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok X: Next Generation has been ranked as the first in top grossing of Google Play in Taiwan and Hong Kong followed by Apple App Store.  

As the No.1 title in top grossing of Google Play hasn’t changed easily, it shows the popularity of the game in Taiwan and Hong Kong has been growing rapidly.

Gravity said, " In return for this heated local users’ support, we are doing our best with ByteDance Ltd., our publisher of Ragnarok X: Next Generation. We will try to make this game to be loved for a long term through interactive communications with more users.

ByteDance Ltd., a global IT company, publishes this game and Gravity Communications Co., Ltd., Gravity’s subsidiary in Taiwan, supports the ByteDance as a joint publisher.

[Ragnarok X: Next Generation Official Website] https://rox.gnjoy.com.tw/

 [Ragnarok X: Next Generation _Facebook Page] https://www.facebook.com/ROXNextGeneration

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 93 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

