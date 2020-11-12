EV Battery Tech Signs Definitive Agreement to Supply a $100M EcoVille Development Project with ESS Solutions for Renewable Energy, Buildings and EV Charging Stations

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to announce that on November 10, 2020 it entered into an agreement with Squamish EcoVille Ltd. dba EcoVille Ltd. (“EcoVille”), to provide energy storage system (ESS) and electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for their upcoming carbon-neutral, self-sufficient eco-community (the “Agreement”).



Pursuant to the Agreement, EV Battery Tech has been engaged by EcoVille as the exclusive provider of ESS solutions for its Squamish development’s renewable energy generation systems and buildings. EV Battery Tech has also been engaged to supply “Smart” charging stations to be installed in the development and provide services such as real-time monitoring. The Agreement lays out an implementation and roll-out plan for each phase of the EcoVille Squamish project. The project is expected to generate sales of ESS and EV Charging products supplied through the application of the Company’s technology.

About the EcoVille Development

EcoVille develops eco-communities by bringing together innovative technologies that enable communities to achieve self-sufficiency and carbon neutrality. Currently, EcoVille is developing projects in Squamish and Vancouver, British Columbia.

“We are not looking to be just a developer, but a community builder that harmonizes with surrounding nature, and generates a learning environment for individuals to understand our options to reduce our impact on the climate.” commented Geoff Forrester, a Senior Member of EcoVille’s leadership team.

“We are very excited to work with EV Battery Tech. Their technology fits perfectly into our scope to have a clean, sustainable community and their solutions are more cost-effective than our alternatives. We believe this is the beginning of a long and fruitful business relationship” continued Mr. Forrester.

Carbon-Neutral Eco-Community - Batteries Included !

Buildings

EcoVille intends to create some of the worlds most eco-friendly buildings by implementing the appropriate technologies. EV Battery Tech will play a large role by providing ESS solutions enabling buildings to source power from renewable sources and deploy energy reliably throughout the day. The ESS solutions will be powered by the Company’s patented Battery Management System (BMS) which has revolutionary features such as real-time monitoring and remote maintenance.

Renewable Energy

Renewable energy is one of the most effective tools we have in the fight against climate change, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). Power generation from wind, solar and other intermittent power sources are only possible with ESS solutions. EV Battery Tech is providing state of the art ESS solutions for EcoVille to ensure it can make use of wind, solar and tidal renewable energy technologies, for its upcoming eco-friendly development.

Smart Charging Stations

No technologically advanced carbon-neutral development would be complete without charging stations set up for electric vehicles. EV Battery Tech will be providing EcoVille with some of the world’s first “Smart” charging stations that can be completely powered by renewable energy, provide real-time data and function independently of power grids.

“The business model for using smart charging stations based on EV Battery Tech’s ESS solutions is a no brainer. It allows for a win-win solution for everyone involved” stated Mr. Forrester.

Bryson Goodwin, President and CEO of the Company comments:

“Clean communities are the future, and with the impact our technology will have on these communities’ bottom lines, we are expecting significant expansion and sales in North and South America. EcoVille represents a growing demand for ESS solutions, where energy can be stored for consistent energy supply, eliminating many demand concerns that arise from clean communities.”

“This will be the flagship project to showcase the Company’s technology and will be leveraged to commercialize further into other communities.”

About EV Battery Technologies

EV Battery Tech is a blockchain and battery technology company with exclusive North and South American distribution rights as well as European and African distribution rights to patented battery management systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage solution (ESS) markets.

EV Battery Tech’s technology is based on artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms designed to analyze the short comings of batteries in today’s market. The resulting extraordinary technology allows batteries to have more efficient power management and longer battery life, while offering real-time monitoring and remote maintenance.

The Company’s AI technology will also allow it to use recycled batteries in its ESS manufacturing process, making it one of the greenest battery technology companies in the industry.

