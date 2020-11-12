MEDIA ADVISORY: WWF-Canada’s guide to Gifts That Change the World

WWF-Canada’s new collection lets you give a gift that gives back long after the holidays are over

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‘Tis the season for giving — and for giving back! This holiday season, shoppers can choose from a range of new WWF-Canada products that can literally help change the world by supporting the conservation organization’s efforts to restore habitats, reverse wildlife decline and fight climate change.

WWF-Canada’s guide to Gifts that Change the World includes:

New wildlife species for adoption:



Four new species — the collared pika, red kangaroo, ring-tailed lemur and platypus –have joined the WWF-Canada plush collection this year. Dozens of past favourites have also returned, including polar bear, narwhal, bumblebee, sloth, grey wolf and giant panda.

this year. Dozens of past favourites have also returned, including polar bear, narwhal, bumblebee, sloth, grey wolf and giant panda. Each $45 to $65 symbolic adoption kit includes a high-quality stuffed animal, personalized adoption certificate, educational poster about the species and conservation work the purchase supports, and a charitable tax receipt all wrapped up in a reusable WWF tote bag.

Purchasers can also choose to give a card-only symbolic adoption for $25. Each stunning wildlife card comes with an embedded adoption certificate, all enclosed in a beautiful envelope.

Virtual gifts

These e-cards are perfect for friends and family who you can’t see in person this year or as a last-minute gift for someone who has everything. Sent straight to their inbox, these gifts may be virtual, but their impact is very real.

Keep a bumblebee buzzing for $55

Give an orca the gift of silence for $45

Help reindeer thrive for $25

Clothing and accessories for kids and adults

This adorable panda print face mask lets you show your support for wildlife.

lets you show your support for wildlife. WWF-branded T-shirts and hoodies are eco-friendly and let you wear your love of nature on your sleeve.

are eco-friendly and let you wear your love of nature on your sleeve. Our branded wool mittens are 100 per cent cruelty-free and will keep your friends and family warm.

are 100 per cent cruelty-free and will keep your friends and family warm. A panda-branded leash lets you spoil the pets on your gift list

Sustainable stocking stuffers

Instead of single-use trinkets, fill their stockings with a WWF-branded reusable straw set, reusable produce sacks and a JOCO coffee cup.

How to order:

Visit wwf.ca/shop or call 1-800-26-PANDA.

Canada Post is experiencing high parcel volumes and has implemented important COVID-19 safety measures in their processing facilities which can result in shipping delays. To ensure delivery by Dec. 25, please place your order well before Dec. 13 for urban addresses or Dec. 11 for rural addresses. Priority shipping options are available.

Gifts that Change the World media assets are available for download.

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada creates solutions to the environmental challenges that matter most for Canadians. We work in places that are unique and ecologically important, so that nature, wildlife and people thrive together. Because we are all wildlife. For more information, visit wwf.ca.

