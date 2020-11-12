Rabid Stray Cat Confirmed in Horry County; One Human and Four Pet Exposures

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 11, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a male, grey and brown stray cat located near Fox Bay Road and Tiger Paw Road in Loris, SC tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider. Four pet cats were potentially exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The cat was a stray that was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on November 6th and was confirmed to have rabies on November 9th.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space," said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. "If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it. Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator. The possibility of exposure to rabies can occur anywhere, anytime. If you believe that you or someone you know has had contact with or been potentially exposed to this or another suspect animal, please reach out to your local Environmental Affairs office. An exposure is defined as a bite, a scratch, or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected or possibly infected animal."

If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet could have been exposed to rabies and contact DHEC's Environmental Affairs Myrtle Beach office at (843) 238-4378 or the Conway office at (843) 915-8801 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at (888) 847-0902.

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This stray cat is the second animal in Horry County to test positive for rabies in 2020. There have been 152 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2011, South Carolina has averaged approximately 130 positive cases a year. In 2019, nine of the 148 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Horry County.

