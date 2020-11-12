Avaamo Named a Leader in Chatbots for IT Operations Q4 2020 by Independent Research Firm
Avaamo scores a differentiated rating in 8 criteria: Roadmap,Vision,Automation Capabilities,Language & Learning,Development & Tooling,& Architecture/IntegrationLOS ALTOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avaamo, a global provider of conversational AI technology today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Chatbots For IT Operations, Q4 2020 report. Avaamo was identified as a Leader in Forester’s evaluation of the emerging market of chatbots that augment the IT help desk with automating tasks and providing conversational self-service.
Using conversational AI to automate IT help desk operations is a fast-emerging solution area that provides the following benefits:
1. Help desk ticket deflection
2. Faster incident resolution
3. Improved user experience
Whether it’s answering questions in a more precise manner from a knowledge base, fulfilling a password reset request, or automating environment provisioning, effective chatbot deployment can relieve the stress that help desk infrastructure, as well as staff, are currently experiencing, as they face an unprecedented volume of IT tickets due to the sudden transition to remote working environments this year.
After evaluating the solution, the Forrester report found that Avaamo’s conversational AI platform received a “differentiated” rating— the highest rating available— across eight criteria including Language and Learning, Roadmap, Vision, Automation Capabilities, Development and Tooling, and Architecture/Integration. The report stated that “Overall, Avaamo’s customers are very impressed with the solution, have seen significant automation benefits from adoption (one saw 90% deflection), and are expanding to new use cases.” The Forrester report notes that “Leading vendors compete on simplification…either through extensive out-of-the-box (OOTB) prefabricated IT operations and self-optimizing language training capabilities or by fully managing the language/intent/workflow model.” The report by Forrester states that “Avaamo boasts strong language learning and integration capabilities, supporting multiple languages, data ingestion tools, and multiple ML training mechanisms. The platform also has an integration library that supports RPA-type connectors to integrate into any enterprise environment.”
“In our view, being named a Leader in the Forrester New Wave validates and echoes what we have already been told by our customers, that Avaamo provides a comprehensive conversational AI platform that allows enterprises to automate service desk activities in complex environments.” said Sriram Chakravarthy, Avaamo’s co-founder and CTO, “We are focused on reshaping the automation of the IT Service Management space by providing a best-in-class technology platform that provides quick time-to-value and improves service delivery.”
Access the full Forrester report here.
About Avaamo
Avaamo is an omni-channel conversational AI platform that allows global enterprises to deliver exceptional experiences to customers, employees, and partners. Our patented artificial intelligence technology across a broad area of neural networks, speech synthesis, and deep learning, automates conversations in large enterprises across healthcare, telecom, financial services, education, retail, insurance, and many more industries. It also automates vertical-specific interactions for HR, IT service desk, supply chain, and more. Avaamo automates billions of interactions annually, in over 30 languages, and integrates with 150 of the most common business applications used in the enterprise today.
