How Corporate Wellness Market Has Exploded: Opportunities & Challenges in Near Future with Key Players like Rival Health, Infinite Wellness Solutions, MediKeeper, Ceridian Lifeworks, Wellness Layers

Corporate wellness market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on corporate wellness market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

North America is dominating in the corporate wellness market and approximately 50% of the employees in the U.S. offer wellness programs. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing corporate wellness market. The main factors responsible for the growth of the area are rising number of working people and growing knowledge about employee health management.

Key Players - Corporate Wellness Market

Rival Health,

Infinite Wellness Solutions,

MediKeeper,

Ceridian Lifeworks,

Wellness Layers,

CoreHealth Technologies,

Sprout,

Burner Fitness,

Cerner Wellness,

Limeade,

Aptora,

BSDI,

Virgin Pulse,

Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies,

Corporate Health Strategies

Key Market Segmentation

By Service (Nutrition and Weight Management, Fitness Services, Health Risk Assessment Corporate Wellness, Stress Management, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Health Education Services, Biometric Screening and Others),



(Nutrition and Weight Management, Fitness Services, Health Risk Assessment Corporate Wellness, Stress Management, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Health Education Services, Biometric Screening and Others), By Category (Fitness and Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists and Organizations),



(Fitness and Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists and Organizations), By End-Use Industry (Private Sector, Small Scale Organizations, Medium Scale Organizations, Large Scale Organizations, Public Sector and NGO),



(Private Sector, Small Scale Organizations, Medium Scale Organizations, Large Scale Organizations, Public Sector and NGO), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Corporate wellness market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to corporate wellness market.

