Chet Spence of Walking In Love Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WYOMING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What makes you happy? What would get you out of the bed in the morning? What did you do as a child when you were young that was your passion?

The first step toward success is a mindset that you were made for more than this. If there is a desire that burns inside you, just waiting to be unleashed, Chet Spence can help you unleash it.

Chet Spence is the founder of Walking in Love Coaching, where he helps individuals and couples develop strong, meaningful lives and relationships.

“Everybody has a diamond inside them that's just waiting to shine and it’s the job of a coach to grind you into that diamond,” says Spence. “As a life coach and a relationship coach, what I try to do is help people uncover the diamond that's within them so they can shine and be confident knowing they can do and accomplish the things they were meant to do.”

How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. It’s about having patience, discipline, and that's really where a coach like Spence really helps.

“Walking in Love to me means I'm helping my clients on their journey to success without judgment,” says Spence. “When you walk in love, with empathy, you can guide toward a different path and encourage them that they're going in the right direction.”

Spence has spent nearly 30 years in the financial service industry, which prepared him to be the coach he’s always wanted to be.

“I’ve helped people establish and achieve their financial goals by holding them accountable, which is exactly what a life coach does,” says Spence. “Instead of focusing on your net worth or your bottom line, I'm focusing on the whole individual.

“It's just so meaningful to me to see people shine,” says Spence. “We're so much more powerful than we realize as human beings, and it's my mission to make people understand.

