iXsystems TrueNAS M60 Recognized as SDC Awards Storage Hardware Innovation of the Year Finalist
Industry's Fastest OpenZFS Open Storage System Named for Affordable Capacity, Performance and SecuritySAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iXsystems® today announced that the TrueNAS® M60 unified storage system, powered by the fast and efficient TrueNAS 12.0 operating system and OpenZFS® filesystem, has been named among the finalists in the 2020 SDC Awards under the Storage Hardware Innovation of the Year category. Winners will be selected through public voting online at https://sdcawards.com/vote until November 20th and announced during a virtual ceremony on December 3rd.
The 2020 SDC Awards recognize and reward successful products and services that serve as the foundation for digital transformation. Winners are selected by the readers of Digitalisation World’s multimedia platform as well as peers, clients, and others in the supply chain. The iXsystems M60 was selected as an SDC Storage Hardware Innovation Awards finalist by the group’s editorial staff for its ability to meet an array of demanding virtualization, multimedia, and backup application requirements at a fraction of the cost of alternatives.
The TrueNAS M60 leads the iXsystems M-Series flagship line of unified storage systems and is built for enterprise environments where maximum performance is a requirement. The M60 can be configured with single or dual-controllers and hybrid, fusion, or all-flash storage to achieve over 20GB/s and 1 Million IOPS performance. The system boasts a total capacity up to 20PB hybrid storage or 4PB of all-flash storage in a 4U High-Availability (HA) system with 64 processing cores. With the advanced security features in TrueNAS 12.0, organizations can easily deploy applications that protect their data with easy-to-use encryption, VPNs, and key management.
"Under today's challenging business conditions, organizations need more flexible and affordable storage that offers the performance and capacity to support strategic IT requirements," said Morgan Littlewood, SVP, Product Management and Business Development for iXsystems. "The TrueNAS M60 breaks new ground in ZFS performance and rack density while maintaining the unrivaled flexibility of TrueNAS software. We are thrilled it is being considered as the Storage Hardware Innovation of the Year by the SDC Awards.
Voting for the SDC Awards 2020 is open now until November 20 at 5:30 p.m. British Standard Time. To vote for the TrueNAS M60 in the Storage Hardware Innovation of the Year category, please visit https://sdcawards.com/vote.
About iXsystems and TrueNAS
Through decades of expertise in system design and development of Open Source software (FreeNAS, FreeBSD, OpenZFS, and TrueNAS), iXsystems has become an innovation leader in high-availability storage and servers powered by Open Source solutions. With over one million deployments and backed by the legendary ZFS file system, TrueNAS offers the stability and reliability required for Backup, Multimedia, Cloud Hosting, Virtualization, Hyper-converged Infrastructure, and much more. Since the founding of iXsystems in 2002, thousands of companies, universities, and government organizations have come to rely on the company’s enterprise servers, TrueNAS Open Storage, and consultative approach to building IT infrastructure and Private Clouds with Open Source economics.
