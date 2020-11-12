The best-of-the-best in business-to-business

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Issued byBizcommunity.com

Make the best-of-the-best in B2B publishing possible when you associate your brand with Bizcommunity’s Content Features - ideal for companies who wish to align their brand with ready-made business-to-business content of societal relevance. Now more than ever make possible the best content with the best possible exposure values on Biz!

Content Features still coming up this year:

#BestofBiz

A comprehensive overview of the Biz year, acknowledging Bizcommunity’s most read content of the year in each of our 19 sectors:

  • 20 Most-read stories
  • 20 Most-read contributors
  • 20 Most-read articles from Press Office Newsroom
  • Most-read new business wins
  • Most-read new appointments

Choose to sponsor one or more of 19 industries: RetailAgricultureAutomotiveConstructionCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & RecruitmentICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportPropertyTourism and Marketing & Media Africa.

#EvolutionofWork

For the second consecutive year, Bizcommunity HR Editor Shan Radcliffe curates the #EvolutionofWork Content Feature, aimed at cross-industry knowledge-sharing for employers, HR specialists and job seekers.

No one can deny that every aspect of work life has changed. An opportunity for your brand to underwrite a comprehensive perspective on the post-pandemic workplace, what managing people, conflict, cohesion, teams, training and legalities looks like across 19 sectors. Visit https://www.bizcommunity.com/EvolutionofWork.

#BizTrends2021 - Towards New North and New Narratives

Regarded as the definitive pan-African B2B industry trend report, BizTrends2021 - Towards New North, will deliver the annual first-to-market trends for the new decade. Launching 4 January 2021, featuring 100s of South Africa and Africa’s leading business trend forecasters and analysts.

Diarise Thursday, 28 January 2021

The BizTrends2021 Event - Towards New North and New Narratives will be held in proud partnership with Flux Trends and in association with leading industry organisations IAB SAACA and MASA.

Call us to chat your strat and to find out more about forthcoming Biz Content Feature Sponsorships and highlights.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Bizcommunity.

