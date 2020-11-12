Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Teekay LNG Partners Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- Highlights

  • GAAP net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders of $40.3 million and GAAP net income per common unit of $0.38 in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted net income(1) attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders of $58.9 million and adjusted net income per common unit of $0.59 in the third quarter of 2020 (excluding other items listed in Appendix A to this release), down slightly from the previous quarter due to a higher than normal number of drydocks.
  • Total adjusted EBITDA(1) of $186.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.
  • In October 2020, extended charter contract to early-2022 for 52 percent-owned LNG carrier, the Marib Spirit.
  • The Partnership's LNG fleet now 100% fixed for 2020 and 96% fixed for 2021.
  • Fixed-rate charters continue to perform as expected; reaffirming 2020 financial guidance.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay GP L.L.C., the general partner (the General Partner) of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE: TGP), today reported the Partnership’s results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Consolidated Financial Summary

  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per unit data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON      
Voyage revenues 148,935 148,205 149,655
Income from vessel operations 69,597 69,589 71,611
Equity income 24,346 32,155 21,296
Net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders 40,275 44,934 47,368
Limited partners’ interest in net income per common unit 0.38 0.46 0.51
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON      
Total adjusted revenues(1) 249,540 254,001 234,633
Total adjusted EBITDA(1) 186,902 192,340 180,216
Distributable cash flow (DCF)(1) 79,168 83,170 70,925
Adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders(1) 58,933 62,643 50,514
Limited partners’ interest in adjusted net income per common unit 0.59 0.67 0.55


(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Third Quarter of 2020 Compared to Second Quarter of 2020

GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders were lower for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to more scheduled drydockings and higher planned repairs and maintenance expenses during the third quarter of 2020, as well as lower earnings from the redeployment of three, 52 percent-owned liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers at lower charter rates, one of which was rechartered at a higher rate in October 2020. These decreases were partially offset by lower net interest expense and a decrease in general and administrative expenses.

In addition, GAAP net income was negatively impacted by unrealized credit loss provisions related to the adoption of the new accounting standard (ASC 326) at the beginning of 2020 as a result of a decline in the estimated charter-free values of certain types of LNG carriers. This decrease to GAAP net income was partially offset by unrealized gains on non-designated derivative instruments in the third quarter of 2020, compared to unrealized losses in the second quarter of 2020, and a decrease in unrealized foreign currency exchange losses.

Third Quarter of 2020 Compared to Third Quarter of 2019

GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders were positively impacted for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to: additional earnings from the delivery of three 50 percent-owned LNG carrier newbuildings in late-2019 and the commencement of terminal use payments to the Partnership’s 30 percent-owned Bahrain LNG Terminal; fewer off-hire days and lower net interest expense; partially offset by lower earnings as a result of the sale of non-core vessels and lower charter rates earned by three 52 percent-owned LNG carriers.

In addition, GAAP net income was negatively impacted by increases in unrealized credit loss provisions related to the adoption of the new accounting standard (ASC 326) at the beginning of 2020 as a result of a decline in the estimated charter-free values of certain types of LNG carriers; partially offset by unrealized gains on non-designated derivative instruments in the Partnership's equity-accounted joint ventures in the third quarter of 2020 compared to losses in the third quarter of 2019.

CEO Commentary

“We generated strong earnings and cash flow again this quarter, despite a higher than usual number of scheduled drydockings,” commented Mark Kremin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teekay Gas Group Ltd. “We expect our earnings and cash flows to increase in the fourth quarter of 2020 and we continue to be on track to meeting the 2020 financial guidance we provided earlier this year.”

“I’m also pleased to report that we are delivering on a number of our strategic priorities,” continued Mr. Kremin. “During the third quarter of 2020, Teekay LNG reduced its total net debt(2) by nearly $95 million, or 8 percent on an annualized basis, and reduced total net interest expense(2) by over $6 million, or nearly 9 percent, compared with the second quarter of 2020. Importantly, we expect this trend of debt reduction and declining interest expense to continue while simultaneously paying an annual distribution of $1.00 per common unit, which is well-covered by our stable earnings and cash flows. In addition, during the recent market surge in demand for LNG carriers, we locked-in the 52 percent-owned Marib Spirit on a new fixed-rate contract to early-2022 at an improved rate. We approach the end of the year with the confidence that we have already secured fixed-rate contracts for our LNG fleet covering 96 percent of 2021, providing the Partnership with high fleet utilization and stable cash flows.”

Mr. Kremin concluded, “I want to thank our seafarers and onshore colleagues for their continued dedication to providing safe and uninterrupted service to our customers during this COVID-19 pandemic. I am pleased to report that, with the reopening of many jurisdictions during the summer months, we were able to successfully transition nearly all of our crew members across the fleet.”

(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
   
(2) Includes Teekay LNG’s proportionate share of net debt and net interest expense in its equity-accounted joint ventures. Total net interest expense includes realized losses on non-designated derivative instruments at the joint venture level of $3.1 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Summary of Recent Events

Chartering Activities

In October 2020, the charterer of the 52 percent-owned Marib Spirit exercised its options to extend the current charter by 14 months at a higher charter rate, extending the vessel's charter coverage to early-2022.

Financing Activities

In August 2020, Teekay LNG issued the equivalent of $112 million of unsecured, 5-year notes in the Norwegian Bond market at an all-in fixed coupon rate of 5.74 percent. The net proceeds from the bond issuance were used to repay drawings on the Partnership's revolving credit facilities and as a result, the new bond issuance did not increase the Partnership's financial leverage.

Operating Results

The following table highlights certain financial information for Teekay LNG’s segments: the Liquefied Natural Gas Segment, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Segment and until the sale of our last conventional tanker in October 2019,  the Conventional Tanker Segment (please refer to the “Teekay LNG’s Fleet” section of this release below and Appendices D and E for further details).

   
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited)
  Liquefied
Natural
Gas
Segment		 Liquefied
Petroleum
Gas
Segment		 Conventional
Tanker
Segment		 Total Liquefied
Natural
Gas
Segment		 Liquefied
Petroleum
Gas
Segment		 Conventional
Tanker
Segment		 Total
GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON                
Voyage revenues 138,953    9,982    —  148,935    137,212    10,846   1,597   149,655   
Income (loss) from vessel operations 70,313    (716 ) —  69,597    73,236    (1,124 ) (501 ) 71,611   
Equity income 22,674    1,672    —  24,346    20,262    1,034     21,296   
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON                
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA(i) 104,473    1,227    —  105,700    109,556    867   292   110,715   
Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels(i) 71,683    9,519    —  81,202    59,646    9,855     69,501   
Total adjusted EBITDA(i) 176,156    10,746    —  186,902    169,202    10,722   292   180,216   


(i) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.

Liquefied Natural Gas Segment

Income from vessel operations and consolidated adjusted EBITDA(1) for the liquefied natural gas segment for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, decreased primarily due to a reduction in earnings upon the sales of the WilForce and WilPride LNG carriers in January 2020; and an increase in vessel operating expenses due to timing of repairs and maintenance for certain of the Partnership's LNG carriers during the third quarter of 2020. These decreases were partially offset by fewer off-hire days in the third quarter of 2020 relating to scheduled dry dockings for certain of the Partnership's LNG carriers.

Equity income and adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels(1) for the liquefied natural gas segment for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, increased primarily due to the deliveries of three ARC7 LNG carrier newbuildings between August and December 2019 to the Yamal LNG Joint Venture and commencement of terminal use payments in January 2020 to the Bahrain LNG Joint Venture. These increases were partially offset by lower earnings from the MALT Joint Venture as a result of lower charter rates earned upon redeployment of the Arwa Spirit and Marib Spirit during the second quarter of 2020 and the Methane Spirit in July 2020, and the recognition of drydock hire revenue for the Meridian Spirit in the third quarter of 2019. In addition, GAAP equity income was negatively impacted by increases in unrealized credit loss provisions in the third quarter of 2020 related to the adoption of the new accounting standard (ASC 326) at the beginning of 2020 as a result of a decline in the estimated charter-free values of certain types of LNG carriers; partially offset by unrealized gains on non-designated derivative instruments in the Partnership's equity-accounted joint ventures in the third quarter of 2020 compared to losses in the third quarter of 2019.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Segment

Loss from vessel operations, consolidated adjusted EBITDA(1) and equity income and adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels(1) for the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) segment for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were comparable to the same quarter of the prior year.

Conventional Tanker Segment

There were no results from vessel operations for the conventional tanker segment for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as the last of the Partnership's conventional tanker, the Alexander Spirit, was sold in October of 2019.

(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.

Teekay LNG's Fleet

The following table summarizes the Partnership’s fleet as of November 1, 2020. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in an LNG regasification terminal in Bahrain.

  Number of Vessels
  Owned and In-Chartered Vessels(i)
LNG Carrier Fleet 47(ii)
LPG/Multi-gas Carrier Fleet 30(iii)
Total 77


(i) Includes vessels leased by the Partnership from third parties and accounted for as finance leases.
(ii) The Partnership’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 percent to 100 percent.
(iii) The Partnership’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 50 percent to 100 percent.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2020, the Partnership had total liquidity of $430.8 million (comprised of $201.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $229.8 million in undrawn credit facilities) compared to $306.3 million as of June 30, 2020.

Conference Call

The Partnership plans to host a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss the results for the third quarter of 2020. All unitholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:

  • By dialing 1 (800) 367-2403 or 1 (647) 490-5367, if outside North America, and quoting conference ID code 6710573.
  • By accessing the webcast, which will be available on Teekay LNG’s website at www.teekay.com (the archive will remain on the website for a period of one year).

An accompanying Third Quarter of 2020 Earnings Presentation will also be available at www.teekay.com in advance of the conference call start time.

About Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 23 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. The Partnership's ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in an LNG regasification terminal. Teekay LNG Partners is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners’ common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “TGP”, “TGP PR A” and “TGP PR B”, respectively.

For Investor Relations enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton
Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963
Website: www.teekay.com

Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes various financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the SEC. These non-GAAP financial measures which include Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Partners and Preferred Unitholders, Distributable Cash Flow, Total Adjusted Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered substitutes for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures do not have standardized meanings across companies, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management, and the Partnership believes that these supplementary metrics assist investors and other users of its financial reports in comparing financial and operating performance of the Partnership across reporting periods and with other companies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Total Adjusted Revenues represents the Partnership's voyage revenues from its consolidated vessels, as shown in the Partnership's Consolidated Statements of Income, and its proportionate ownership percentage of the voyage revenues from its equity-accounted joint ventures, as shown in Appendix E of this release, less the Partnership's proportionate share of voyage revenues earned directly from its equity-accounted joint ventures. Please refer to Appendix C and E of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to voyage revenues and equity income, the most directly comparable GAAP measures reflected in the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements. The Partnership's equity-accounted joint ventures are generally required to distribute all available cash to their owners. However, the timing and amount of dividends from each of the Partnership's equity-accounted joint ventures may not necessarily coincide with the operating cash flow generated from each respective equity-accounted joint venture. The timing and amount of dividends distributed by the Partnership's equity-accounted joint ventures are affected by the timing and amounts of debt repayments in the joint ventures, capital requirements of the joint ventures, as well as any cash reserves maintained in the joint ventures for operations, capital expenditures and/or as required under financing agreements.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization and is adjusted to exclude certain items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated in advance or that are not considered representative of core operating performance. Such adjustments include unrealized credit loss provisions, unrealized gains or losses on non-designated derivative instruments, foreign currency exchange gains or losses, adjustments for direct financing and sales-type leases to a cash basis, and certain other income or expenses. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes realized gains or losses on interest rate swaps as management, in assessing the Partnership's performance, views these gains or losses as an element of interest expense and realized gains or losses on derivative instruments resulting from amendments or terminations of the underlying instruments. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA represents Adjusted EBITDA from vessels that are consolidated on the Partnership's financial statements. Adjusted EBITDA from Equity-Accounted Vessels represents the Partnership's proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA from its equity-accounted vessels. The Partnership does not have the unilateral ability to determine whether the cash generated by its equity-accounted vessels is retained within the entity in which the Partnership holds the equity-accounted investments or distributed to the Partnership and other owners. In addition, the Partnership does not control the timing of any such distributions to the Partnership and other owners. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by certain investors and management to measure the operational performance of companies. Please refer to Appendices C and E of this release for reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income and equity income, respectively, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures reflected in the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Partners and Preferred Unitholders excludes items of income or loss from GAAP net income that are typically excluded by securities analysts in their published estimates of the Partnership’s financial results. The Partnership believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Partnership’s financial performance, as does management. Please refer to Appendix A of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income, and refer to footnote (3) of the Consolidated Statements of Income for a reconciliation of adjusted equity income to equity income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure reflected in the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements.

Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) represents GAAP net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense, deferred income tax and other non-cash items, estimated maintenance capital expenditures, unrealized gains and losses from non-designated derivative instruments, unrealized credit loss provisions, distributions relating to equity financing of newbuilding installments, distributions relating to preferred units, adjustments for direct financing and sales-type leases to a cash basis, unrealized foreign currency exchange gains or losses, and the Partnership’s proportionate share of such items in its equity-accounted for investments. Maintenance capital expenditures represent those capital expenditures required to maintain over the long-term the operating capacity of, or the revenue generated by, the Partnership’s capital assets. DCF is a quantitative standard used in the publicly-traded partnership investment community and by management to assist in evaluating financial performance. Please refer to Appendix B of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure reflected in the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements.


Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except unit and per unit data)

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
  (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Voyage revenues 148,935     148,205     149,655     437,027     452,459    
           
Voyage expenses (3,950 )   (5,329 )   (4,961 )   (11,596 )   (16,759 )  
Vessel operating expenses (30,642 )   (28,407 )   (27,321 )   (85,153 )   (80,879 )  
Time-charter hire expense (5,980 )   (5,368 )   (5,336 )   (17,270 )   (14,007 )  
Depreciation and amortization (32,601 )   (31,629 )   (34,248 )   (96,869 )   (103,712 )  
General and administrative expenses (6,165 )   (7,883 )   (5,393 )   (20,215 )   (17,692 )  
Write-down of vessels(1)         (785 )   (45,000 )   (785 )  
Restructuring charges(2)                 (2,976 )  
Income from vessel operations 69,597     69,589     71,611     160,924     215,649    
           
Equity income(3) 24,346     32,155     21,296     56,874     28,612    
Interest expense (30,528 )   (35,143 )   (40,574 )   (102,375 )   (123,809 )  
Interest income   1,406     1,697     1,025     5,473     3,063    
Realized and unrealized loss on non-designated derivative instruments(4) (1,327 )   (8,516 )   (3,270 )   (30,314 )   (17,713 )  
Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain(5) (7,853 )   (11,624 )   2,879     (14,738 )   (5,095 )  
Other expense(6) (14,149 )   (679 )   (1,828 )   (15,189 )   (2,064 )  
Net income before income tax expense (recovery) 41,492     47,479     51,139     60,655     98,643    
Income tax expense (recovery) (1,420 )   1,804     (788 )   (2,128 )   (5,115 )  
Net income 40,072     49,283     50,351     58,527     93,528    
           
Non-controlling interest in net (loss) income (203 )   4,349     2,983     6,312     8,108    
Preferred unitholders' interest in net income 6,425     6,425     6,426     19,275     19,276    
General partner's interest in net income 595     713     820     519     1,324    
Limited partners’ interest in net income 33,255     37,796     40,122     32,421     64,820    
Limited partners' interest in net income per common unit:          
• Basic 0.38     0.46     0.51 0.40     0.83    
• Diluted 0.38     0.46     0.51 0.39     0.83    
Weighted-average number of common units outstanding:          
• Basic 86,951,234     82,197,665     78,012,514     82,010,753     78,402,239    
• Diluted 87,041,046     82,262,235     78,106,770     82,109,826     78,488,331    
Total number of common units outstanding at end of period 86,951,234     86,927,558     77,509,411     86,951,234     77,509,411    


(1) In the first quarter of 2020, the Partnership wrote-down six wholly-owned multi-gas carriers to their estimated fair values. The total impairment charge of $45.0 million related to the six multi-gas carriers is included in write-down of vessels for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. In September 2019, the Partnership recorded a write-down of $0.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 on the Alexander Spirit, which was sold in October 2019.
   
(2) In January 2019, the Toledo Spirit conventional tanker was sold and as a result of this sale, the Partnership recorded restructuring charges of $3.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
   
(3)  The Partnership’s proportionate share of items within equity income as identified in Appendix A of this release are detailed in the table below. By excluding these items from equity income, the Partnership believes the resulting adjusted equity income is a normalized amount that can be used to better evaluate the financial performance of the Partnership’s equity-accounted investments. Adjusted equity income is a non-GAAP financial measure.


  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
Equity income 24,346 32,155 21,296 56,874 28,612
Proportionate share of unrealized (gain) loss on non-designated interest rate swaps (2,680) 3,806 5,150 23,330 14,612
Proportionate share of unrealized credit loss provisions(a) 7,099 (423) 15,656
Proportionate share of other items 1,167 362 (77) 990 1,392
Equity income adjusted for items in Appendix A 29,932 35,900 26,369 96,850 44,616

(a) Related to adoption of new accounting standard ASC 326 effective January 1, 2020.

(4) The realized losses on non-designated derivative instruments relate to the amounts the Partnership actually paid to settle non-designated derivative instruments and the unrealized gains (losses) on non-designated derivative instruments relate to the change in fair value of such non-designated derivative instruments, as detailed in the table below:


     
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
Realized losses relating to:          
Interest rate swap agreements (4,947) (3,662) (2,621) (11,520) (7,398)
Foreign currency forward contracts (241)
  (4,947) (3,662) (2,621) (11,761) (7,398)
Unrealized gains (losses) relating to:          
Interest rate swap agreements 3,620 (4,854) (215) (18,755) (9,740)
Foreign currency forward contracts (434) 202 (535)
Toledo Spirit time-charter derivative (40)
  3,620 (4,854) (649) (18,553) (10,315)
Total realized and unrealized losses on non-designated derivative instruments (1,327) (8,516) (3,270) (30,314) (17,713)


(5) For accounting purposes, the Partnership is required to revalue all foreign currency-denominated monetary assets and liabilities based on the prevailing exchange rates at the end of each reporting period. This revaluation does not affect the Partnership’s cash flows or the calculation of distributable cash flow, but results in the recognition of unrealized foreign currency translation gains or losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
   
  Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain includes realized (losses) gains relating to the amounts the Partnership paid to settle the Partnership’s non-designated cross currency swaps that were entered into as economic hedges in relation to the Partnership’s Norwegian Krone (NOK) denominated unsecured bonds. Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) also includes unrealized gains (losses) relating to the change in fair value of such derivative instruments and unrealized gain (losses) on the revaluation of the NOK bonds as detailed in the table below:


  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
Realized losses on cross-currency swaps (1,669) (1,430) (1,431) (4,916) (3,952)
Realized losses on cross-currency swaps maturity (33,844) (33,844)
Realized gains on repurchase of NOK bonds 33,844 33,844
Unrealized gains (losses) on cross currency swaps 1,490 45,881 (23,759) (2,169) (25,818)
Unrealized (losses) gains on revaluation of NOK bonds (1,836) (53,794) 22,167 (1,657) 17,687


(6) Includes unrealized credit loss provisions of $14.4 million and $14.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, related to the Partnership's adoption of ASC 326 effective January 1, 2020.


Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

  As at September 30,   As at June 30,   As at December 31,  
  2020   2020   2019  
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)  
ASSETS            
Current            
Cash and cash equivalents 201,036   226,328   160,221  
Restricted cash – current 11,224   11,544   53,689  
Accounts receivable 6,753   9,694   13,460  
Prepaid expenses 9,706   10,891   6,796  
Current portion of derivative assets     355  
Current portion of net investments in direct financing and sales-type leases, net 13,762   14,014   273,986  
Advances to affiliates 1,953   3,025   5,143  
Other current assets 237   237   238  
Total current assets 244,671   275,733   513,888  
       
Restricted cash – long-term 42,577   54,603   39,381  
       
Vessels and equipment       
At cost, less accumulated depreciation 1,244,123   1,256,434   1,335,397  
Vessels related to finance leases, at cost, less accumulated depreciation  1,664,059   1,675,168   1,691,945  
Operating lease right-of-use asset 24,179   27,568   34,157  
Total vessels and equipment 2,932,361   2,959,170   3,061,499  
Investments in and advances, net to equity-accounted joint ventures 1,092,724   1,082,346   1,155,316  
Net investments in direct financing and sales-type leases, net 508,561   525,812   544,823  
Other assets 20,025   17,633   14,738  
Derivative assets     1,834  
Intangible assets – net 36,724   38,938   43,366  
Goodwill 34,841   34,841   34,841  
Total assets 4,912,484   4,989,076   5,409,686  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Current       
Accounts payable 2,319   4,270   5,094  
Accrued liabilities 84,975   79,832   76,752  
Unearned revenue 32,685   30,185   28,759  
Current portion of long-term debt 291,720   295,282   393,065  
Current obligations related to finance leases 71,441   70,955   69,982  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 13,841   13,681   13,407  
Current portion of derivative liabilities 35,616   34,997   38,458  
Advances from affiliates 13,970   18,271   7,003  
Total current liabilities 546,567   547,473   632,520  
Long-term debt 1,201,909   1,263,202   1,438,331  
Long-term obligations related to finance leases 1,287,044   1,305,056   1,340,922  
Long-term operating lease liabilities 10,338   13,887   20,750  
Derivative liabilities 81,991   88,336   51,006  
Other long-term liabilities 53,088   52,635   49,182  
Total liabilities 3,180,937   3,270,589   3,532,711  
 Equity       
Limited partners – common units 1,459,599   1,447,690   1,543,598  
Limited partners – preferred units 285,159   285,159   285,159  
General partner 46,081   45,868   50,241  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (111,967 ) (116,313 ) (57,312 )
Partners' equity 1,678,872   1,662,404   1,821,686  
Non-controlling interest 52,675   56,083   55,289  
Total equity 1,731,547   1,718,487   1,876,975  
Total liabilities and total equity 4,912,484   4,989,076   5,409,686  


Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
  2020  2019 
  (unaudited) (unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents provided by (used for)    
OPERATING ACTIVITIES    
Net income 58,527   93,528  
Non-cash and non-operating items:    
Unrealized loss on non-designated derivative instruments 18,553   10,315  
Depreciation and amortization 96,869   103,712  
Write-down of vessels 45,000   785  
Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain) including the effect of settlement of cross currency swaps upon maturity 10,697   (1,213 )
Equity income, net of distributions received  $32,297 (2019 – $25,374) (24,577 ) (3,238 )
Amortization of deferred financing issuance costs included in interest expense 4,401   6,722  
Change in unrealized credit loss provisions included in other expense 14,557    
Other non-cash items 3,595   6,173  
Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities:    
Receipts from direct financing and sales-type leases 270,973   9,242  
Expenditures for dry docking (1,984 ) (8,836 )
Other non-cash operating assets and liabilities 15,960   (15,227 )
Net operating cash flow 512,571   201,963  
FINANCING ACTIVITIES    
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 561,127   158,924  
Scheduled repayments of long-term debt and settlement of related swaps (220,875 ) (95,730 )
Prepayments of long-term debt (687,061 ) (183,787 )
Financing issuance costs (5,111 ) (989 )
Proceeds from financing related to sales and leaseback of vessels   317,806  
Scheduled repayments of obligations related to finance leases (52,419 ) (54,484 )
Extinguishment of obligations related to finance leases   (111,617 )
Repurchase of common units (15,635 ) (25,729 )
Cash distributions paid (75,845 ) (60,926 )
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (3,390 ) (90 )
Acquisition of non-controlling interest in certain of the Partnership's subsidiaries (2,219 )  
Net financing cash flow (501,428 ) (56,622 )
INVESTING ACTIVITIES    
Expenditures for vessels and equipment (9,597 ) (91,503 )
Capital contributions and advances to equity-accounted joint ventures   (42,171 )
Net investing cash flow (9,597 ) (133,674 )
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,546   11,667  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period 253,291   222,864  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period 254,837   234,531  




Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Net Income
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

  Three Months Ended
September 30, June 30, September 30,
2020 2020 2019
(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Net income – GAAP basis 40,072      49,283      50,351     
Less: net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests 203      (4,349 )   (2,983 )  
Net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders 40,275      44,934      47,368     
Add (subtract) specific items affecting net income:      
Write-down of vessels(1) —      —      785     
Foreign currency exchange losses (gains)(2) 6,184      10,194      (4,607 )  
Unrealized credit loss provisions, unrealized gains and losses on non-designated derivative instruments and other items from equity-accounted investees(3) 5,586      3,745      5,073     
Unrealized (gains) losses on non-designated derivative instruments(4) (3,620 )   4,854      649     
Unrealized credit loss provisions and other items(5) 14,397      (1,619 )   1,417     
 Non-controlling interests’ share of items above(6) (3,889 )   535      (171 )  
Total adjustments 18,658      17,709      3,146     
Adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders 58,933      62,643      50,514     
       
Preferred unitholders' interest in adjusted net income 6,425      6,425      6,426     
General partner's interest in adjusted net income 923      1,044      882     
Limited partners’ interest in adjusted net income 51,585      55,174      43,206     
Limited partners’ interest in adjusted net income per common unit, basic 0.59      0.67      0.55     
Weighted-average number of common units outstanding, basic 86,951,234      82,197,665      78,012,514     


(1) See Note 1 to the Consolidated Statements of Income included in this release for further details.
(2) Foreign currency exchange losses (gains) primarily relate to the Partnership’s revaluation of all foreign currency-denominated monetary assets and liabilities based on the prevailing exchange rate at the end of each reporting period and unrealized losses on the cross-currency swaps economically hedging the Partnership’s NOK bonds. This amount excludes the realized losses relating to the cross currency swaps for the NOK bonds. See Note 5 to the Consolidated Statements of Income included in this release for further details.
(3) Reflects the proportionate share of unrealized credit loss provisions and unrealized gains or losses due to changes in the mark-to-market value of derivative instruments that are not designated as hedges for accounting purposes in the Partnership's equity-accounted investees. See Note 3 to the Consolidated Statements of Income included in this release for further details.
(4) Reflects the unrealized losses due to changes in the mark-to-market value of the Partnership's derivative instruments that are not designated as hedges for accounting purposes. See Note 4 to the Consolidated Statements of Income included in this release for further details.
(5) For the three months ended September 30, 2020, includes unrealized credit loss provisions of $14.4 million related to the Partnership's adoption of ASC 326 effective January 1, 2020.
(6) Items affecting net income include items from the Partnership’s consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiaries. The specific items affecting net income are analyzed to determine whether any of the amounts originated from a consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiary. Each amount that originates from a consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiary is multiplied by the non-controlling interests’ percentage share in this subsidiary to arrive at the non-controlling interests’ share of the amount. The amount identified as “non-controlling interests’ share of items above” in the table above is the cumulative amount of the non-controlling interests’ proportionate share of the other specific items affecting net income listed in the table.


Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Appendix B - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Distributable Cash Flow (DCF)
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except units outstanding and per unit data)

  Three Months Ended
September 30, June 30, September 30,
2020  2020  2019 
(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
         
Net income 40,072   49,283   50,351  
Add:      
Partnership’s share of equity-accounted joint ventures' DCF net of estimated maintenance capital expenditures(1) 38,065   42,725   34,319  
Depreciation and amortization 32,601   31,629   34,248  
Unrealized credit loss provisions 14,397   260    
Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 6,184   10,194   (4,607 )
Direct finance and sale-type lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized and other adjustments 3,502   3,392   4,071  
Write-down of vessels     785  
Distributions relating to equity financing of newbuildings     1,012  
Subtract:      
Deferred income tax and other non-cash items (709 ) 271   801  
Unrealized (gain) loss on non-designated derivative instruments (3,620 ) 4,854   649  
Distributions relating to preferred units (6,425 ) (6,425 ) (6,426 )
Estimated maintenance capital expenditures (14,683 ) (14,513 ) (17,562 )
Equity income (24,346 ) (32,155 ) (21,296 )
Distributable Cash Flow before non-controlling interest 85,038   89,515   76,345  
Non-controlling interests’ share of DCF before estimated maintenance capital expenditures (5,870 ) (6,345 ) (5,420 )
Distributable Cash Flow 79,168   83,170   70,925  
Amount of cash distributions attributable to the General Partner (389 ) (411 ) (301 )
Limited partners' Distributable Cash Flow 78,779   82,759   70,624  
Weighted-average number of common units outstanding, basic 86,951,234   82,197,665   78,012,514  
Distributable Cash Flow per limited partner common unit 0.91   1.01   0.91  


(1) The estimated maintenance capital expenditures relating to the Partnership’s share of equity-accounted joint ventures were $15.4 million, $15.2 million and $11.8 million for the three months ended  September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.


Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Appendix C - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Total Adjusted Revenues and Total Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

  Three Months Ended
September 30, June 30, September 30,
2020  2020  2019 
(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Voyage revenues 148,935   148,205   149,655  
Partnership's proportionate share of voyage revenues from its equity-accounted joint ventures (See Appendix E) 106,626   111,365   90,479  
Less the Partnership’s proportionate share of voyage revenues earned directly from its equity-accounted joint ventures (6,021 ) (5,569 ) (5,501 )
Total adjusted revenues 249,540   254,001   234,633  


  Three Months Ended
September 30, June 30, September 30,
2020  2020  2019 
(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Net income 40,072   49,283   50,351  
Depreciation and amortization 32,601   31,629   34,248  
Interest expense, net of interest income 29,122   33,446   39,549  
Income tax expense (recovery) 1,420   (1,804 ) 788  
EBITDA 103,215   112,554   124,936  
       
Add (subtract) specific income statement items affecting EBITDA:      
Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 7,853   11,624   (2,879 )
Other expense 14,149   679   1,828  
Equity income (24,346 ) (32,155 ) (21,296 )
Realized and unrealized loss on non-designated derivative instruments 1,327   8,516   3,270  
Write-down of vessels     785  
Direct finance and sale-type lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized and other adjustments 3,502   3,392   4,071  
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 105,700   104,610   110,715  
Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels (See Appendix E) 81,202   87,730   69,501  
Total adjusted EBITDA 186,902   192,340   180,216  
       


Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Appendix D - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

  Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
  (unaudited)
  Liquefied
Natural Gas
Segment		 Liquefied
Petroleum Gas
Segment		 Conventional
Tanker Segment		 Total
Voyage revenues 138,953   9,982     148,935  
Voyage expenses (427 ) (3,523 )   (3,950 )
Vessel operating expenses (25,871 ) (4,771 )   (30,642 )
Time-charter hire expenses (5,980 )     (5,980 )
Depreciation and amortization (30,658 ) (1,943 )   (32,601 )
General and administrative expenses (5,704 ) (461 )   (6,165 )
Income (loss) from vessel operations 70,313   (716 )   69,597  
Depreciation and amortization 30,658   1,943     32,601  
Direct finance and sales-type lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized and other adjustments 3,502       3,502  
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 104,473   1,227     105,700  
         
  Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
  (unaudited)
  Liquefied
Natural Gas
Segment		 Liquefied
Petroleum Gas
Segment		 Conventional
Tanker Segment		 Total
Voyage revenues 137,212   10,846   1,597   149,655  
Voyage recoveries (expenses) 286   (4,778 ) (469 ) (4,961 )
Vessel operating expenses (21,890 ) (4,804 ) (627 ) (27,321 )
Time-charter hire expenses (5,336 )     (5,336 )
Depreciation and amortization (32,249 ) (1,991 ) (8 ) (34,248 )
General and administrative expenses (4,787 ) (397 ) (209 ) (5,393 )
Write-down of vessels     (785 ) (785 )
Income (loss) from vessel operations 73,236   (1,124 ) (501 ) 71,611  
Depreciation and amortization 32,249   1,991   8   34,248  
Write-down of vessels     785   785  
Direct finance and sales-type lease payments received in excess    of revenue recognized and other adjustments 4,071       4,071  
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 109,556   867   292   110,715  


Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Appendix E - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA from Equity-Accounted Vessels
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
  (unaudited) (unaudited)
  At Partnership's At Partnership's
100%
 Portion(1) 100%
 Portion(1)
Voyage revenues 246,488   106,626   205,727   90,479  
Voyage expenses (2,815 ) (1,367 ) (1,858 ) (928 )
Vessel operating expenses, time-charter hire expenses and general and administrative expenses (74,398 ) (32,778 ) (57,786 ) (25,564 )
Depreciation and amortization (26,485 ) (13,328 ) (28,891 ) (13,962 )
Income from vessel operations of equity-accounted vessels 142,790   59,153   117,192   50,025  
Net interest expense (61,584 ) (25,133 ) (56,628 ) (23,221 )
Income tax expense (449 ) (235 ) (32 ) (16 )
Other items including realized and unrealized losses on derivative instruments and unrealized credit loss provisions(2) (26,623 ) (9,439 ) (18,270 ) (5,492 )
Net income / equity income of equity-accounted vessels 54,134   24,346   42,262   21,296  
Net income / equity income of equity-accounted LNG vessels 50,627   22,674   40,032   20,262  
Net income / equity income of equity-accounted LPG vessels 3,507   1,672   2,230   1,034  
         
Net income / equity income of equity-accounted vessels 54,134   24,346   42,262   21,296  
Depreciation and amortization 26,485   13,328   28,891   13,962  
Net interest expense 61,584   25,133   56,628   23,221  
  Income tax expense 449   235   32   16  
EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels 142,652   63,042   127,813   58,495  
         
Add (subtract) specific income statement items affecting EBITDA:        
Other items including realized and unrealized losses on derivative instruments and unrealized credit loss provisions(2) 26,623   9,439   18,270   5,492  
Direct finance and sale-type lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized 26,752   9,677   17,701   6,470  
Amortization of in-process contracts (1,759 ) (956 ) (1,758 ) (956 )
Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels 194,268   81,202   162,026   69,501  
Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted LNG vessels 175,231   71,683   142,311   59,646  
Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted LPG vessels 19,037   9,519   19,715   9,855  


(1) The Partnership's equity-accounted vessels for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 include: the Partnership’s 40 percent ownership interest in Teekay Nakilat (III) Corporation, which owns four LNG carriers; the Partnership’s 50 percent ownership interest in the Partnership’s joint venture with Exmar NV (the Excalibur Joint Venture), which owns one LNG carrier; the Partnership’s 33 percent ownership interest in four LNG carriers servicing the Angola LNG project; the Partnership’s 52 percent ownership interest in the MALT Joint Venture, which owns six LNG carriers; the Partnership’s 50 percent ownership interest in Exmar LPG BVBA, which owns and in-charters 23 LPG carriers as at September 30, 2020, compared to 22 owned and in-chartered LPG carriers as at September 30, 2019; the Partnership’s ownership interest ranging from 20 to 30 percent in four LNG carriers as at September 30, 2020 chartered to Shell (the Pan Union Joint Venture); the Partnership’s 50 percent ownership interest in six ARC7 LNG carriers in the Yamal LNG Joint Venture as at September 30, 2020, compared to four ARC7 LNG carriers and two ARC7 LNG carrier newbuildings as at September 30, 2019; and the Partnership's 30 percent ownership interest in the Bahrain LNG Joint Venture, which owns an LNG receiving and regasification terminal in Bahrain.
   
(2) Unrealized credit loss provisions relate to the Partnership's adoption of ASC 326 effective January 1, 2020.


Teekay LNG Partners L.P.
Appendix F - Summarized Financial Information of Equity-Accounted Joint Ventures
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

  As at September 30, 2020 As at December 31, 2019
  (unaudited) (unaudited)
  At Partnership's At Partnership's
100%
 Portion(1) 100%
 Portion(1)
Cash and restricted cash, current and non-current 598,177   250,977   509,065   210,736
Other current assets 68,446   26,702   62,566   27,719
Property, plant and equipment, including owned vessels, vessels related to finance leases and operating lease right-of-use assets 2,004,583   1,023,826   3,112,349   1,375,570
Net investments in sales-type and direct financing leases, current and non-current 5,420,362   2,091,072   4,589,139   1,856,709
Other non-current assets 77,002   48,001   50,967   41,015
Total assets 8,168,570   3,440,578   8,324,086   3,511,749
         
Current portion of long-term debt and obligations related to finance leases and operating leases 540,300   244,754   315,247   136,573
Current portion of derivative liabilities 65,440   25,622   34,618   13,658
Other current liabilities 172,226   70,813   153,816   66,224
Long-term debt and obligations related to finance leases and operating leases 4,606,936   1,844,580   5,026,123   2,041,595
Shareholders' loans, current and non-current 346,969   129,550   346,969   126,546
Derivative liabilities 311,665   126,461   162,640   66,060
Other long-term liabilities 62,650   30,950   64,196   32,323
Equity 2,062,384   967,848   2,220,477   1,028,770
Total liabilities and equity 8,168,570   3,440,578   8,324,086   3,511,749
         
Investments in equity-accounted joint ventures   967,848     1,028,770
Advances to equity-accounted joint ventures   129,550     126,546
Unrealized credit loss provisions(2)   (4,674 )  
Investments in and advances, net to equity-accounted joint ventures   1,092,724     1,155,316


(1) The Partnership's equity-accounted vessels as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 include: the Partnership’s 40 percent ownership interest in Teekay Nakilat (III) Corporation, which owns four LNG carriers; the Partnership’s 50 percent ownership interests in the Excalibur Joint Venture, which owns one LNG carrier; the Partnership’s 33 percent ownership interest in four LNG carriers servicing the Angola LNG project; the Partnership’s 52 percent ownership interest in the MALT Joint Venture, which owns six LNG carriers; the Partnership’s 50 percent ownership interest in Exmar LPG BVBA, which owns and in-charters 23 LPG carriers; the Partnership’s ownership interest ranging from 20 percent to 30 percent in four LNG carriers chartered to Shell in the Pan Union Joint Venture; the Partnership’s 50 percent ownership interest in six ARC7 LNG carriers in the Yamal LNG Joint Venture; and the Partnership's 30 percent ownership interest in the Bahrain LNG Joint Venture, which owns an LNG receiving and regasification terminal in Bahrain.
   
(2) The unrealized credit loss provisions relate to the Partnership's adoption of ASC 326 effective January 1, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management’s current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including statements, among other things, regarding: the impact of COVID-19 and related global events on the Partnership's operations and cash flows; expected increase in the Partnership’s earnings and cash flows commencing in the fourth quarter of 2020; the Partnership’s ability to achieve previously disclosed financial guidance for 2020; fixed charter coverage for the Partnership's LNG fleet for the remainder of 2020 and 2021; the Partnership's operational performance and cost competitiveness; expected reductions in the Partnership’s interest costs as it continues to reduce its debt levels; and the continued performance of the Partnership's and its joint ventures' charter contracts. The following factors are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and that should be considered in evaluating any such statement: changes in production of LNG or LPG, either generally or in particular regions; changes in trading patterns or timing of start-up of new LNG liquefaction and regasification projects significantly affecting overall vessel tonnage requirements; changes in applicable industry laws and regulations and the timing of implementation of new laws and regulations; the potential for early termination of long-term contracts of existing vessels in the Partnership's fleet; higher than expected costs and expenses, including as a result of off-hire days or dry-docking requirements; delays in the Partnership’s ability to successfully and timely complete dry dockings; general market conditions and trends, including spot, multi-month and multi-year charter rates; inability of customers of the Partnership or any of its joint ventures to make future payments under contracts; potential further delays to the formal commencement of commercial operations of the Bahrain Regasification Terminal; the inability of the Partnership to renew or replace long-term contracts on existing vessels; potential lack of cash flow to reduce balance sheet leverage or of excess capital available to allocate towards returning capital to unitholders; and other factors discussed in Teekay LNG Partners’ filings from time to time with the SEC, including its Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The Partnership expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Primary Logo

