Teekay LNG Partners Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- Highlights



GAAP net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders of $40.3 million and GAAP net income per common unit of $0.38 in the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted net income (1) attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders of $58.9 million and adjusted net income per common unit of $0.59 in the third quarter of 2020 (excluding other items listed in Appendix A to this release), down slightly from the previous quarter due to a higher than normal number of drydocks.

attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders of $58.9 million and adjusted net income per common unit of $0.59 in the third quarter of 2020 (excluding other items listed in Appendix A to this release), down slightly from the previous quarter due to a higher than normal number of drydocks. Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $186.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.

of $186.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. In October 2020, extended charter contract to early-2022 for 52 percent-owned LNG carrier, the Marib Spirit.

The Partnership's LNG fleet now 100% fixed for 2020 and 96% fixed for 2021.

Fixed-rate charters continue to perform as expected; reaffirming 2020 financial guidance.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay GP L.L.C., the general partner (the General Partner) of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE: TGP), today reported the Partnership’s results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per unit data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Voyage revenues 148,935 148,205 149,655 Income from vessel operations 69,597 69,589 71,611 Equity income 24,346 32,155 21,296 Net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders 40,275 44,934 47,368 Limited partners’ interest in net income per common unit 0.38 0.46 0.51 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Total adjusted revenues(1) 249,540 254,001 234,633 Total adjusted EBITDA(1) 186,902 192,340 180,216 Distributable cash flow (DCF)(1) 79,168 83,170 70,925 Adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders(1) 58,933 62,643 50,514 Limited partners’ interest in adjusted net income per common unit 0.59 0.67 0.55





(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Third Quarter of 2020 Compared to Second Quarter of 2020

GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders were lower for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to more scheduled drydockings and higher planned repairs and maintenance expenses during the third quarter of 2020, as well as lower earnings from the redeployment of three, 52 percent-owned liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers at lower charter rates, one of which was rechartered at a higher rate in October 2020. These decreases were partially offset by lower net interest expense and a decrease in general and administrative expenses.

In addition, GAAP net income was negatively impacted by unrealized credit loss provisions related to the adoption of the new accounting standard (ASC 326) at the beginning of 2020 as a result of a decline in the estimated charter-free values of certain types of LNG carriers. This decrease to GAAP net income was partially offset by unrealized gains on non-designated derivative instruments in the third quarter of 2020, compared to unrealized losses in the second quarter of 2020, and a decrease in unrealized foreign currency exchange losses.

Third Quarter of 2020 Compared to Third Quarter of 2019

GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders were positively impacted for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to: additional earnings from the delivery of three 50 percent-owned LNG carrier newbuildings in late-2019 and the commencement of terminal use payments to the Partnership’s 30 percent-owned Bahrain LNG Terminal; fewer off-hire days and lower net interest expense; partially offset by lower earnings as a result of the sale of non-core vessels and lower charter rates earned by three 52 percent-owned LNG carriers.

In addition, GAAP net income was negatively impacted by increases in unrealized credit loss provisions related to the adoption of the new accounting standard (ASC 326) at the beginning of 2020 as a result of a decline in the estimated charter-free values of certain types of LNG carriers; partially offset by unrealized gains on non-designated derivative instruments in the Partnership's equity-accounted joint ventures in the third quarter of 2020 compared to losses in the third quarter of 2019.

CEO Commentary

“We generated strong earnings and cash flow again this quarter, despite a higher than usual number of scheduled drydockings,” commented Mark Kremin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teekay Gas Group Ltd. “We expect our earnings and cash flows to increase in the fourth quarter of 2020 and we continue to be on track to meeting the 2020 financial guidance we provided earlier this year.”

“I’m also pleased to report that we are delivering on a number of our strategic priorities,” continued Mr. Kremin. “During the third quarter of 2020, Teekay LNG reduced its total net debt(2) by nearly $95 million, or 8 percent on an annualized basis, and reduced total net interest expense(2) by over $6 million, or nearly 9 percent, compared with the second quarter of 2020. Importantly, we expect this trend of debt reduction and declining interest expense to continue while simultaneously paying an annual distribution of $1.00 per common unit, which is well-covered by our stable earnings and cash flows. In addition, during the recent market surge in demand for LNG carriers, we locked-in the 52 percent-owned Marib Spirit on a new fixed-rate contract to early-2022 at an improved rate. We approach the end of the year with the confidence that we have already secured fixed-rate contracts for our LNG fleet covering 96 percent of 2021, providing the Partnership with high fleet utilization and stable cash flows.”

Mr. Kremin concluded, “I want to thank our seafarers and onshore colleagues for their continued dedication to providing safe and uninterrupted service to our customers during this COVID-19 pandemic. I am pleased to report that, with the reopening of many jurisdictions during the summer months, we were able to successfully transition nearly all of our crew members across the fleet.”

(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). (2) Includes Teekay LNG’s proportionate share of net debt and net interest expense in its equity-accounted joint ventures. Total net interest expense includes realized losses on non-designated derivative instruments at the joint venture level of $3.1 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Summary of Recent Events



Chartering Activities

In October 2020, the charterer of the 52 percent-owned Marib Spirit exercised its options to extend the current charter by 14 months at a higher charter rate, extending the vessel's charter coverage to early-2022.

Financing Activities

In August 2020, Teekay LNG issued the equivalent of $112 million of unsecured, 5-year notes in the Norwegian Bond market at an all-in fixed coupon rate of 5.74 percent. The net proceeds from the bond issuance were used to repay drawings on the Partnership's revolving credit facilities and as a result, the new bond issuance did not increase the Partnership's financial leverage.

Operating Results

The following table highlights certain financial information for Teekay LNG’s segments: the Liquefied Natural Gas Segment, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Segment and until the sale of our last conventional tanker in October 2019, the Conventional Tanker Segment (please refer to the “Teekay LNG’s Fleet” section of this release below and Appendices D and E for further details).

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Liquefied

Natural

Gas

Segment Liquefied

Petroleum

Gas

Segment Conventional

Tanker

Segment Total Liquefied

Natural

Gas

Segment Liquefied

Petroleum

Gas

Segment Conventional

Tanker

Segment Total GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Voyage revenues 138,953 9,982 — 148,935 137,212 10,846 1,597 149,655 Income (loss) from vessel operations 70,313 (716 ) — 69,597 73,236 (1,124 ) (501 ) 71,611 Equity income 22,674 1,672 — 24,346 20,262 1,034 — 21,296 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Consolidated adjusted EBITDA(i) 104,473 1,227 — 105,700 109,556 867 292 110,715 Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels(i) 71,683 9,519 — 81,202 59,646 9,855 — 69,501 Total adjusted EBITDA(i) 176,156 10,746 — 186,902 169,202 10,722 292 180,216





(i) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.

Liquefied Natural Gas Segment

Income from vessel operations and consolidated adjusted EBITDA(1) for the liquefied natural gas segment for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, decreased primarily due to a reduction in earnings upon the sales of the WilForce and WilPride LNG carriers in January 2020; and an increase in vessel operating expenses due to timing of repairs and maintenance for certain of the Partnership's LNG carriers during the third quarter of 2020. These decreases were partially offset by fewer off-hire days in the third quarter of 2020 relating to scheduled dry dockings for certain of the Partnership's LNG carriers.

Equity income and adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels(1) for the liquefied natural gas segment for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, increased primarily due to the deliveries of three ARC7 LNG carrier newbuildings between August and December 2019 to the Yamal LNG Joint Venture and commencement of terminal use payments in January 2020 to the Bahrain LNG Joint Venture. These increases were partially offset by lower earnings from the MALT Joint Venture as a result of lower charter rates earned upon redeployment of the Arwa Spirit and Marib Spirit during the second quarter of 2020 and the Methane Spirit in July 2020, and the recognition of drydock hire revenue for the Meridian Spirit in the third quarter of 2019. In addition, GAAP equity income was negatively impacted by increases in unrealized credit loss provisions in the third quarter of 2020 related to the adoption of the new accounting standard (ASC 326) at the beginning of 2020 as a result of a decline in the estimated charter-free values of certain types of LNG carriers; partially offset by unrealized gains on non-designated derivative instruments in the Partnership's equity-accounted joint ventures in the third quarter of 2020 compared to losses in the third quarter of 2019.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Segment

Loss from vessel operations, consolidated adjusted EBITDA(1) and equity income and adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels(1) for the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) segment for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were comparable to the same quarter of the prior year.

Conventional Tanker Segment

There were no results from vessel operations for the conventional tanker segment for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as the last of the Partnership's conventional tanker, the Alexander Spirit, was sold in October of 2019.

(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to “Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.

Teekay LNG's Fleet

The following table summarizes the Partnership’s fleet as of November 1, 2020. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in an LNG regasification terminal in Bahrain.

Number of Vessels Owned and In-Chartered Vessels(i) LNG Carrier Fleet 47(ii) LPG/Multi-gas Carrier Fleet 30(iii) Total 77





(i) Includes vessels leased by the Partnership from third parties and accounted for as finance leases. (ii) The Partnership’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 percent to 100 percent. (iii) The Partnership’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 50 percent to 100 percent.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2020, the Partnership had total liquidity of $430.8 million (comprised of $201.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $229.8 million in undrawn credit facilities) compared to $306.3 million as of June 30, 2020.

Conference Call

The Partnership plans to host a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss the results for the third quarter of 2020. All unitholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:

By dialing 1 (800) 367-2403 or 1 (647) 490-5367, if outside North America, and quoting conference ID code 6710573.

By accessing the webcast, which will be available on Teekay LNG’s website at www.teekay.com (the archive will remain on the website for a period of one year).

An accompanying Third Quarter of 2020 Earnings Presentation will also be available at www.teekay.com in advance of the conference call start time.

About Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 23 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. The Partnership's ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in an LNG regasification terminal. Teekay LNG Partners is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners’ common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “TGP”, “TGP PR A” and “TGP PR B”, respectively.

For Investor Relations enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton

Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963

Website: www.teekay.com

Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes various financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the SEC. These non-GAAP financial measures which include Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Partners and Preferred Unitholders, Distributable Cash Flow, Total Adjusted Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered substitutes for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures do not have standardized meanings across companies, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management, and the Partnership believes that these supplementary metrics assist investors and other users of its financial reports in comparing financial and operating performance of the Partnership across reporting periods and with other companies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Total Adjusted Revenues represents the Partnership's voyage revenues from its consolidated vessels, as shown in the Partnership's Consolidated Statements of Income, and its proportionate ownership percentage of the voyage revenues from its equity-accounted joint ventures, as shown in Appendix E of this release, less the Partnership's proportionate share of voyage revenues earned directly from its equity-accounted joint ventures. Please refer to Appendix C and E of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to voyage revenues and equity income, the most directly comparable GAAP measures reflected in the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements. The Partnership's equity-accounted joint ventures are generally required to distribute all available cash to their owners. However, the timing and amount of dividends from each of the Partnership's equity-accounted joint ventures may not necessarily coincide with the operating cash flow generated from each respective equity-accounted joint venture. The timing and amount of dividends distributed by the Partnership's equity-accounted joint ventures are affected by the timing and amounts of debt repayments in the joint ventures, capital requirements of the joint ventures, as well as any cash reserves maintained in the joint ventures for operations, capital expenditures and/or as required under financing agreements.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization and is adjusted to exclude certain items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated in advance or that are not considered representative of core operating performance. Such adjustments include unrealized credit loss provisions, unrealized gains or losses on non-designated derivative instruments, foreign currency exchange gains or losses, adjustments for direct financing and sales-type leases to a cash basis, and certain other income or expenses. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes realized gains or losses on interest rate swaps as management, in assessing the Partnership's performance, views these gains or losses as an element of interest expense and realized gains or losses on derivative instruments resulting from amendments or terminations of the underlying instruments. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA represents Adjusted EBITDA from vessels that are consolidated on the Partnership's financial statements. Adjusted EBITDA from Equity-Accounted Vessels represents the Partnership's proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA from its equity-accounted vessels. The Partnership does not have the unilateral ability to determine whether the cash generated by its equity-accounted vessels is retained within the entity in which the Partnership holds the equity-accounted investments or distributed to the Partnership and other owners. In addition, the Partnership does not control the timing of any such distributions to the Partnership and other owners. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by certain investors and management to measure the operational performance of companies. Please refer to Appendices C and E of this release for reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income and equity income, respectively, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures reflected in the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Partners and Preferred Unitholders excludes items of income or loss from GAAP net income that are typically excluded by securities analysts in their published estimates of the Partnership’s financial results. The Partnership believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Partnership’s financial performance, as does management. Please refer to Appendix A of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income, and refer to footnote (3) of the Consolidated Statements of Income for a reconciliation of adjusted equity income to equity income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure reflected in the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements.

Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) represents GAAP net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense, deferred income tax and other non-cash items, estimated maintenance capital expenditures, unrealized gains and losses from non-designated derivative instruments, unrealized credit loss provisions, distributions relating to equity financing of newbuilding installments, distributions relating to preferred units, adjustments for direct financing and sales-type leases to a cash basis, unrealized foreign currency exchange gains or losses, and the Partnership’s proportionate share of such items in its equity-accounted for investments. Maintenance capital expenditures represent those capital expenditures required to maintain over the long-term the operating capacity of, or the revenue generated by, the Partnership’s capital assets. DCF is a quantitative standard used in the publicly-traded partnership investment community and by management to assist in evaluating financial performance. Please refer to Appendix B of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure reflected in the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements.





Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except unit and per unit data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Voyage revenues 148,935 148,205 149,655 437,027 452,459 Voyage expenses (3,950 ) (5,329 ) (4,961 ) (11,596 ) (16,759 ) Vessel operating expenses (30,642 ) (28,407 ) (27,321 ) (85,153 ) (80,879 ) Time-charter hire expense (5,980 ) (5,368 ) (5,336 ) (17,270 ) (14,007 ) Depreciation and amortization (32,601 ) (31,629 ) (34,248 ) (96,869 ) (103,712 ) General and administrative expenses (6,165 ) (7,883 ) (5,393 ) (20,215 ) (17,692 ) Write-down of vessels(1) — — (785 ) (45,000 ) (785 ) Restructuring charges(2) — — — — (2,976 ) Income from vessel operations 69,597 69,589 71,611 160,924 215,649 Equity income(3) 24,346 32,155 21,296 56,874 28,612 Interest expense (30,528 ) (35,143 ) (40,574 ) (102,375 ) (123,809 ) Interest income 1,406 1,697 1,025 5,473 3,063 Realized and unrealized loss on non-designated derivative instruments(4) (1,327 ) (8,516 ) (3,270 ) (30,314 ) (17,713 ) Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain(5) (7,853 ) (11,624 ) 2,879 (14,738 ) (5,095 ) Other expense(6) (14,149 ) (679 ) (1,828 ) (15,189 ) (2,064 ) Net income before income tax expense (recovery) 41,492 47,479 51,139 60,655 98,643 Income tax expense (recovery) (1,420 ) 1,804 (788 ) (2,128 ) (5,115 ) Net income 40,072 49,283 50,351 58,527 93,528 Non-controlling interest in net (loss) income (203 ) 4,349 2,983 6,312 8,108 Preferred unitholders' interest in net income 6,425 6,425 6,426 19,275 19,276 General partner's interest in net income 595 713 820 519 1,324 Limited partners’ interest in net income 33,255 37,796 40,122 32,421 64,820 Limited partners' interest in net income per common unit: • Basic 0.38 0.46 0.51 0.40 0.83 • Diluted 0.38 0.46 0.51 0.39 0.83 Weighted-average number of common units outstanding: • Basic 86,951,234 82,197,665 78,012,514 82,010,753 78,402,239 • Diluted 87,041,046 82,262,235 78,106,770 82,109,826 78,488,331 Total number of common units outstanding at end of period 86,951,234 86,927,558 77,509,411 86,951,234 77,509,411





(1) In the first quarter of 2020, the Partnership wrote-down six wholly-owned multi-gas carriers to their estimated fair values. The total impairment charge of $45.0 million related to the six multi-gas carriers is included in write-down of vessels for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. In September 2019, the Partnership recorded a write-down of $0.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 on the Alexander Spirit, which was sold in October 2019. (2) In January 2019, the Toledo Spirit conventional tanker was sold and as a result of this sale, the Partnership recorded restructuring charges of $3.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. (3) The Partnership’s proportionate share of items within equity income as identified in Appendix A of this release are detailed in the table below. By excluding these items from equity income, the Partnership believes the resulting adjusted equity income is a normalized amount that can be used to better evaluate the financial performance of the Partnership’s equity-accounted investments. Adjusted equity income is a non-GAAP financial measure.





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Equity income 24,346 32,155 21,296 56,874 28,612 Proportionate share of unrealized (gain) loss on non-designated interest rate swaps (2,680) 3,806 5,150 23,330 14,612 Proportionate share of unrealized credit loss provisions(a) 7,099 (423) — 15,656 — Proportionate share of other items 1,167 362 (77) 990 1,392 Equity income adjusted for items in Appendix A 29,932 35,900 26,369 96,850 44,616

(a) Related to adoption of new accounting standard ASC 326 effective January 1, 2020.

(4) The realized losses on non-designated derivative instruments relate to the amounts the Partnership actually paid to settle non-designated derivative instruments and the unrealized gains (losses) on non-designated derivative instruments relate to the change in fair value of such non-designated derivative instruments, as detailed in the table below:





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Realized losses relating to: Interest rate swap agreements (4,947) (3,662) (2,621) (11,520) (7,398) Foreign currency forward contracts — — — (241) — (4,947) (3,662) (2,621) (11,761) (7,398) Unrealized gains (losses) relating to: Interest rate swap agreements 3,620 (4,854) (215) (18,755) (9,740) Foreign currency forward contracts — — (434) 202 (535) Toledo Spirit time-charter derivative — — — — (40) 3,620 (4,854) (649) (18,553) (10,315) Total realized and unrealized losses on non-designated derivative instruments (1,327) (8,516) (3,270) (30,314) (17,713)





(5) For accounting purposes, the Partnership is required to revalue all foreign currency-denominated monetary assets and liabilities based on the prevailing exchange rates at the end of each reporting period. This revaluation does not affect the Partnership’s cash flows or the calculation of distributable cash flow, but results in the recognition of unrealized foreign currency translation gains or losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income. Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain includes realized (losses) gains relating to the amounts the Partnership paid to settle the Partnership’s non-designated cross currency swaps that were entered into as economic hedges in relation to the Partnership’s Norwegian Krone (NOK) denominated unsecured bonds. Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) also includes unrealized gains (losses) relating to the change in fair value of such derivative instruments and unrealized gain (losses) on the revaluation of the NOK bonds as detailed in the table below:





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Realized losses on cross-currency swaps (1,669) (1,430) (1,431) (4,916) (3,952) Realized losses on cross-currency swaps maturity — (33,844) — (33,844) — Realized gains on repurchase of NOK bonds — 33,844 — 33,844 — Unrealized gains (losses) on cross currency swaps 1,490 45,881 (23,759) (2,169) (25,818) Unrealized (losses) gains on revaluation of NOK bonds (1,836) (53,794) 22,167 (1,657) 17,687





(6) Includes unrealized credit loss provisions of $14.4 million and $14.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, related to the Partnership's adoption of ASC 326 effective January 1, 2020.





Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

As at September 30, As at June 30, As at December 31, 2020 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 201,036 226,328 160,221 Restricted cash – current 11,224 11,544 53,689 Accounts receivable 6,753 9,694 13,460 Prepaid expenses 9,706 10,891 6,796 Current portion of derivative assets — — 355 Current portion of net investments in direct financing and sales-type leases, net 13,762 14,014 273,986 Advances to affiliates 1,953 3,025 5,143 Other current assets 237 237 238 Total current assets 244,671 275,733 513,888 Restricted cash – long-term 42,577 54,603 39,381 Vessels and equipment At cost, less accumulated depreciation 1,244,123 1,256,434 1,335,397 Vessels related to finance leases, at cost, less accumulated depreciation 1,664,059 1,675,168 1,691,945 Operating lease right-of-use asset 24,179 27,568 34,157 Total vessels and equipment 2,932,361 2,959,170 3,061,499 Investments in and advances, net to equity-accounted joint ventures 1,092,724 1,082,346 1,155,316 Net investments in direct financing and sales-type leases, net 508,561 525,812 544,823 Other assets 20,025 17,633 14,738 Derivative assets — — 1,834 Intangible assets – net 36,724 38,938 43,366 Goodwill 34,841 34,841 34,841 Total assets 4,912,484 4,989,076 5,409,686 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Accounts payable 2,319 4,270 5,094 Accrued liabilities 84,975 79,832 76,752 Unearned revenue 32,685 30,185 28,759 Current portion of long-term debt 291,720 295,282 393,065 Current obligations related to finance leases 71,441 70,955 69,982 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 13,841 13,681 13,407 Current portion of derivative liabilities 35,616 34,997 38,458 Advances from affiliates 13,970 18,271 7,003 Total current liabilities 546,567 547,473 632,520 Long-term debt 1,201,909 1,263,202 1,438,331 Long-term obligations related to finance leases 1,287,044 1,305,056 1,340,922 Long-term operating lease liabilities 10,338 13,887 20,750 Derivative liabilities 81,991 88,336 51,006 Other long-term liabilities 53,088 52,635 49,182 Total liabilities 3,180,937 3,270,589 3,532,711 Equity Limited partners – common units 1,459,599 1,447,690 1,543,598 Limited partners – preferred units 285,159 285,159 285,159 General partner 46,081 45,868 50,241 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (111,967 ) (116,313 ) (57,312 ) Partners' equity 1,678,872 1,662,404 1,821,686 Non-controlling interest 52,675 56,083 55,289 Total equity 1,731,547 1,718,487 1,876,975 Total liabilities and total equity 4,912,484 4,989,076 5,409,686





Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents provided by (used for) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 58,527 93,528 Non-cash and non-operating items: Unrealized loss on non-designated derivative instruments 18,553 10,315 Depreciation and amortization 96,869 103,712 Write-down of vessels 45,000 785 Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain) including the effect of settlement of cross currency swaps upon maturity 10,697 (1,213 ) Equity income, net of distributions received $32,297 (2019 – $25,374) (24,577 ) (3,238 ) Amortization of deferred financing issuance costs included in interest expense 4,401 6,722 Change in unrealized credit loss provisions included in other expense 14,557 — Other non-cash items 3,595 6,173 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities: Receipts from direct financing and sales-type leases 270,973 9,242 Expenditures for dry docking (1,984 ) (8,836 ) Other non-cash operating assets and liabilities 15,960 (15,227 ) Net operating cash flow 512,571 201,963 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 561,127 158,924 Scheduled repayments of long-term debt and settlement of related swaps (220,875 ) (95,730 ) Prepayments of long-term debt (687,061 ) (183,787 ) Financing issuance costs (5,111 ) (989 ) Proceeds from financing related to sales and leaseback of vessels — 317,806 Scheduled repayments of obligations related to finance leases (52,419 ) (54,484 ) Extinguishment of obligations related to finance leases — (111,617 ) Repurchase of common units (15,635 ) (25,729 ) Cash distributions paid (75,845 ) (60,926 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (3,390 ) (90 ) Acquisition of non-controlling interest in certain of the Partnership's subsidiaries (2,219 ) — Net financing cash flow (501,428 ) (56,622 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Expenditures for vessels and equipment (9,597 ) (91,503 ) Capital contributions and advances to equity-accounted joint ventures — (42,171 ) Net investing cash flow (9,597 ) (133,674 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,546 11,667 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period 253,291 222,864 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period 254,837 234,531









Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income – GAAP basis 40,072 49,283 50,351 Less: net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests 203 (4,349 ) (2,983 ) Net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders 40,275 44,934 47,368 Add (subtract) specific items affecting net income: Write-down of vessels(1) — — 785 Foreign currency exchange losses (gains)(2) 6,184 10,194 (4,607 ) Unrealized credit loss provisions, unrealized gains and losses on non-designated derivative instruments and other items from equity-accounted investees(3) 5,586 3,745 5,073 Unrealized (gains) losses on non-designated derivative instruments(4) (3,620 ) 4,854 649 Unrealized credit loss provisions and other items(5) 14,397 (1,619 ) 1,417 Non-controlling interests’ share of items above(6) (3,889 ) 535 (171 ) Total adjustments 18,658 17,709 3,146 Adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders 58,933 62,643 50,514 Preferred unitholders' interest in adjusted net income 6,425 6,425 6,426 General partner's interest in adjusted net income 923 1,044 882 Limited partners’ interest in adjusted net income 51,585 55,174 43,206 Limited partners’ interest in adjusted net income per common unit, basic 0.59 0.67 0.55 Weighted-average number of common units outstanding, basic 86,951,234 82,197,665 78,012,514





(1) See Note 1 to the Consolidated Statements of Income included in this release for further details. (2) Foreign currency exchange losses (gains) primarily relate to the Partnership’s revaluation of all foreign currency-denominated monetary assets and liabilities based on the prevailing exchange rate at the end of each reporting period and unrealized losses on the cross-currency swaps economically hedging the Partnership’s NOK bonds. This amount excludes the realized losses relating to the cross currency swaps for the NOK bonds. See Note 5 to the Consolidated Statements of Income included in this release for further details. (3) Reflects the proportionate share of unrealized credit loss provisions and unrealized gains or losses due to changes in the mark-to-market value of derivative instruments that are not designated as hedges for accounting purposes in the Partnership's equity-accounted investees. See Note 3 to the Consolidated Statements of Income included in this release for further details. (4) Reflects the unrealized losses due to changes in the mark-to-market value of the Partnership's derivative instruments that are not designated as hedges for accounting purposes. See Note 4 to the Consolidated Statements of Income included in this release for further details. (5) For the three months ended September 30, 2020, includes unrealized credit loss provisions of $14.4 million related to the Partnership's adoption of ASC 326 effective January 1, 2020. (6) Items affecting net income include items from the Partnership’s consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiaries. The specific items affecting net income are analyzed to determine whether any of the amounts originated from a consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiary. Each amount that originates from a consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiary is multiplied by the non-controlling interests’ percentage share in this subsidiary to arrive at the non-controlling interests’ share of the amount. The amount identified as “non-controlling interests’ share of items above” in the table above is the cumulative amount of the non-controlling interests’ proportionate share of the other specific items affecting net income listed in the table.





Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Appendix B - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Distributable Cash Flow (DCF)

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except units outstanding and per unit data)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income 40,072 49,283 50,351 Add: Partnership’s share of equity-accounted joint ventures' DCF net of estimated maintenance capital expenditures(1) 38,065 42,725 34,319 Depreciation and amortization 32,601 31,629 34,248 Unrealized credit loss provisions 14,397 260 — Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 6,184 10,194 (4,607 ) Direct finance and sale-type lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized and other adjustments 3,502 3,392 4,071 Write-down of vessels — — 785 Distributions relating to equity financing of newbuildings — — 1,012 Subtract: Deferred income tax and other non-cash items (709 ) 271 801 Unrealized (gain) loss on non-designated derivative instruments (3,620 ) 4,854 649 Distributions relating to preferred units (6,425 ) (6,425 ) (6,426 ) Estimated maintenance capital expenditures (14,683 ) (14,513 ) (17,562 ) Equity income (24,346 ) (32,155 ) (21,296 ) Distributable Cash Flow before non-controlling interest 85,038 89,515 76,345 Non-controlling interests’ share of DCF before estimated maintenance capital expenditures (5,870 ) (6,345 ) (5,420 ) Distributable Cash Flow 79,168 83,170 70,925 Amount of cash distributions attributable to the General Partner (389 ) (411 ) (301 ) Limited partners' Distributable Cash Flow 78,779 82,759 70,624 Weighted-average number of common units outstanding, basic 86,951,234 82,197,665 78,012,514 Distributable Cash Flow per limited partner common unit 0.91 1.01 0.91





(1) The estimated maintenance capital expenditures relating to the Partnership’s share of equity-accounted joint ventures were $15.4 million, $15.2 million and $11.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.





Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Total Adjusted Revenues and Total Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Voyage revenues 148,935 148,205 149,655 Partnership's proportionate share of voyage revenues from its equity-accounted joint ventures (See Appendix E) 106,626 111,365 90,479 Less the Partnership’s proportionate share of voyage revenues earned directly from its equity-accounted joint ventures (6,021 ) (5,569 ) (5,501 ) Total adjusted revenues 249,540 254,001 234,633





Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income 40,072 49,283 50,351 Depreciation and amortization 32,601 31,629 34,248 Interest expense, net of interest income 29,122 33,446 39,549 Income tax expense (recovery) 1,420 (1,804 ) 788 EBITDA 103,215 112,554 124,936 Add (subtract) specific income statement items affecting EBITDA: Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 7,853 11,624 (2,879 ) Other expense 14,149 679 1,828 Equity income (24,346 ) (32,155 ) (21,296 ) Realized and unrealized loss on non-designated derivative instruments 1,327 8,516 3,270 Write-down of vessels — — 785 Direct finance and sale-type lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized and other adjustments 3,502 3,392 4,071 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 105,700 104,610 110,715 Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels (See Appendix E) 81,202 87,730 69,501 Total adjusted EBITDA 186,902 192,340 180,216





Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Appendix D - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA by Segment

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (unaudited) Liquefied

Natural Gas

Segment Liquefied

Petroleum Gas

Segment Conventional

Tanker Segment Total Voyage revenues 138,953 9,982 — 148,935 Voyage expenses (427 ) (3,523 ) — (3,950 ) Vessel operating expenses (25,871 ) (4,771 ) — (30,642 ) Time-charter hire expenses (5,980 ) — — (5,980 ) Depreciation and amortization (30,658 ) (1,943 ) — (32,601 ) General and administrative expenses (5,704 ) (461 ) — (6,165 ) Income (loss) from vessel operations 70,313 (716 ) — 69,597 Depreciation and amortization 30,658 1,943 — 32,601 Direct finance and sales-type lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized and other adjustments 3,502 — — 3,502 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 104,473 1,227 — 105,700 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (unaudited) Liquefied

Natural Gas

Segment Liquefied

Petroleum Gas

Segment Conventional

Tanker Segment Total Voyage revenues 137,212 10,846 1,597 149,655 Voyage recoveries (expenses) 286 (4,778 ) (469 ) (4,961 ) Vessel operating expenses (21,890 ) (4,804 ) (627 ) (27,321 ) Time-charter hire expenses (5,336 ) — — (5,336 ) Depreciation and amortization (32,249 ) (1,991 ) (8 ) (34,248 ) General and administrative expenses (4,787 ) (397 ) (209 ) (5,393 ) Write-down of vessels — — (785 ) (785 ) Income (loss) from vessel operations 73,236 (1,124 ) (501 ) 71,611 Depreciation and amortization 32,249 1,991 8 34,248 Write-down of vessels — — 785 785 Direct finance and sales-type lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized and other adjustments 4,071 — — 4,071 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 109,556 867 292 110,715





Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Appendix E - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA from Equity-Accounted Vessels

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) At Partnership's At Partnership's 100%

Portion(1) 100%

Portion(1) Voyage revenues 246,488 106,626 205,727 90,479 Voyage expenses (2,815 ) (1,367 ) (1,858 ) (928 ) Vessel operating expenses, time-charter hire expenses and general and administrative expenses (74,398 ) (32,778 ) (57,786 ) (25,564 ) Depreciation and amortization (26,485 ) (13,328 ) (28,891 ) (13,962 ) Income from vessel operations of equity-accounted vessels 142,790 59,153 117,192 50,025 Net interest expense (61,584 ) (25,133 ) (56,628 ) (23,221 ) Income tax expense (449 ) (235 ) (32 ) (16 ) Other items including realized and unrealized losses on derivative instruments and unrealized credit loss provisions(2) (26,623 ) (9,439 ) (18,270 ) (5,492 ) Net income / equity income of equity-accounted vessels 54,134 24,346 42,262 21,296 Net income / equity income of equity-accounted LNG vessels 50,627 22,674 40,032 20,262 Net income / equity income of equity-accounted LPG vessels 3,507 1,672 2,230 1,034 Net income / equity income of equity-accounted vessels 54,134 24,346 42,262 21,296 Depreciation and amortization 26,485 13,328 28,891 13,962 Net interest expense 61,584 25,133 56,628 23,221 Income tax expense 449 235 32 16 EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels 142,652 63,042 127,813 58,495 Add (subtract) specific income statement items affecting EBITDA: Other items including realized and unrealized losses on derivative instruments and unrealized credit loss provisions(2) 26,623 9,439 18,270 5,492 Direct finance and sale-type lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized 26,752 9,677 17,701 6,470 Amortization of in-process contracts (1,759 ) (956 ) (1,758 ) (956 ) Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels 194,268 81,202 162,026 69,501 Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted LNG vessels 175,231 71,683 142,311 59,646 Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted LPG vessels 19,037 9,519 19,715 9,855





(1) The Partnership's equity-accounted vessels for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 include: the Partnership’s 40 percent ownership interest in Teekay Nakilat (III) Corporation, which owns four LNG carriers; the Partnership’s 50 percent ownership interest in the Partnership’s joint venture with Exmar NV (the Excalibur Joint Venture), which owns one LNG carrier; the Partnership’s 33 percent ownership interest in four LNG carriers servicing the Angola LNG project; the Partnership’s 52 percent ownership interest in the MALT Joint Venture, which owns six LNG carriers; the Partnership’s 50 percent ownership interest in Exmar LPG BVBA, which owns and in-charters 23 LPG carriers as at September 30, 2020, compared to 22 owned and in-chartered LPG carriers as at September 30, 2019; the Partnership’s ownership interest ranging from 20 to 30 percent in four LNG carriers as at September 30, 2020 chartered to Shell (the Pan Union Joint Venture); the Partnership’s 50 percent ownership interest in six ARC7 LNG carriers in the Yamal LNG Joint Venture as at September 30, 2020, compared to four ARC7 LNG carriers and two ARC7 LNG carrier newbuildings as at September 30, 2019; and the Partnership's 30 percent ownership interest in the Bahrain LNG Joint Venture, which owns an LNG receiving and regasification terminal in Bahrain. (2) Unrealized credit loss provisions relate to the Partnership's adoption of ASC 326 effective January 1, 2020.





Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Appendix F - Summarized Financial Information of Equity-Accounted Joint Ventures

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

As at September 30, 2020 As at December 31, 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) At Partnership's At Partnership's 100%

Portion(1) 100%

Portion(1) Cash and restricted cash, current and non-current 598,177 250,977 509,065 210,736 Other current assets 68,446 26,702 62,566 27,719 Property, plant and equipment, including owned vessels, vessels related to finance leases and operating lease right-of-use assets 2,004,583 1,023,826 3,112,349 1,375,570 Net investments in sales-type and direct financing leases, current and non-current 5,420,362 2,091,072 4,589,139 1,856,709 Other non-current assets 77,002 48,001 50,967 41,015 Total assets 8,168,570 3,440,578 8,324,086 3,511,749 Current portion of long-term debt and obligations related to finance leases and operating leases 540,300 244,754 315,247 136,573 Current portion of derivative liabilities 65,440 25,622 34,618 13,658 Other current liabilities 172,226 70,813 153,816 66,224 Long-term debt and obligations related to finance leases and operating leases 4,606,936 1,844,580 5,026,123 2,041,595 Shareholders' loans, current and non-current 346,969 129,550 346,969 126,546 Derivative liabilities 311,665 126,461 162,640 66,060 Other long-term liabilities 62,650 30,950 64,196 32,323 Equity 2,062,384 967,848 2,220,477 1,028,770 Total liabilities and equity 8,168,570 3,440,578 8,324,086 3,511,749 Investments in equity-accounted joint ventures 967,848 1,028,770 Advances to equity-accounted joint ventures 129,550 126,546 Unrealized credit loss provisions(2) (4,674 ) — Investments in and advances, net to equity-accounted joint ventures 1,092,724 1,155,316





(1) The Partnership's equity-accounted vessels as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 include: the Partnership’s 40 percent ownership interest in Teekay Nakilat (III) Corporation, which owns four LNG carriers; the Partnership’s 50 percent ownership interests in the Excalibur Joint Venture, which owns one LNG carrier; the Partnership’s 33 percent ownership interest in four LNG carriers servicing the Angola LNG project; the Partnership’s 52 percent ownership interest in the MALT Joint Venture, which owns six LNG carriers; the Partnership’s 50 percent ownership interest in Exmar LPG BVBA, which owns and in-charters 23 LPG carriers; the Partnership’s ownership interest ranging from 20 percent to 30 percent in four LNG carriers chartered to Shell in the Pan Union Joint Venture; the Partnership’s 50 percent ownership interest in six ARC7 LNG carriers in the Yamal LNG Joint Venture; and the Partnership's 30 percent ownership interest in the Bahrain LNG Joint Venture, which owns an LNG receiving and regasification terminal in Bahrain. (2) The unrealized credit loss provisions relate to the Partnership's adoption of ASC 326 effective January 1, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management’s current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including statements, among other things, regarding: the impact of COVID-19 and related global events on the Partnership's operations and cash flows; expected increase in the Partnership’s earnings and cash flows commencing in the fourth quarter of 2020; the Partnership’s ability to achieve previously disclosed financial guidance for 2020; fixed charter coverage for the Partnership's LNG fleet for the remainder of 2020 and 2021; the Partnership's operational performance and cost competitiveness; expected reductions in the Partnership’s interest costs as it continues to reduce its debt levels; and the continued performance of the Partnership's and its joint ventures' charter contracts. The following factors are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and that should be considered in evaluating any such statement: changes in production of LNG or LPG, either generally or in particular regions; changes in trading patterns or timing of start-up of new LNG liquefaction and regasification projects significantly affecting overall vessel tonnage requirements; changes in applicable industry laws and regulations and the timing of implementation of new laws and regulations; the potential for early termination of long-term contracts of existing vessels in the Partnership's fleet; higher than expected costs and expenses, including as a result of off-hire days or dry-docking requirements; delays in the Partnership’s ability to successfully and timely complete dry dockings; general market conditions and trends, including spot, multi-month and multi-year charter rates; inability of customers of the Partnership or any of its joint ventures to make future payments under contracts; potential further delays to the formal commencement of commercial operations of the Bahrain Regasification Terminal; the inability of the Partnership to renew or replace long-term contracts on existing vessels; potential lack of cash flow to reduce balance sheet leverage or of excess capital available to allocate towards returning capital to unitholders; and other factors discussed in Teekay LNG Partners’ filings from time to time with the SEC, including its Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The Partnership expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.