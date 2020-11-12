Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

/EIN News/ -- ST HELIER, Jersey, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that it received notification on November 11, 2020, from BlackRock, Inc., which is a “significant shareholder” of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, that it has increased its interest in the Company and on November 10, 2020 crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company. A copy of the notification is below.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 10/11/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11/11/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.07%   0.47%   5.55%   12,118,823
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.80%   0.64%   5.45%    


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
JE00BF0XVB15   615,577   5.07%  
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 615,577 5.07%  
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
Securities Lending     25,200 0.20%  
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 25,200 0.20%  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
settlementxii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD     Cash 32,901 0.27%  
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 32,901 0.27%  
 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals
or is higher than the
notifiable threshold		 % of voting rights through
financial instruments if it equals or is
higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is
higher than the notifiable
threshold
See Attachment      
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional informationxvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

James Michael

020 7743 3650


Place of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Date of completion 11 November, 2020


Section 9 Attachment

Namexv % of voting rights if it equals
or is higher than the
notifiable threshold		 % of voting rights
through financial instruments
if it equals or is higher than
the notifiable threshold		 Total of both if it equals
or is higher than the
notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.      
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited      
BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.      
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK      
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
Trident Merger, LLC      
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP      
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC      
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
BlackRock Fund Advisors      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock Advisors, LLC      
       

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817841 793
   
WH Ireland (Nomad & Broker)
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
   
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray  
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
   
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

