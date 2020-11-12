Dietz Road bridge repairs over I-96 begin Monday in Ingham County
COUNTY: Ingham
HIGHWAYS: I-96 Dietz Road
CLOSEST CITY: Webberville
START DATE: 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will perform critical preventive maintenance and repair work on the Dietz Road bridge over I-96 in Ingham County.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The Dietz Road bridge over the I-96 will be closed with traffic will be detoured via Holt Road, M-52, and Grand River Avenue.
SAFETY BENEFITS: Performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of these structures. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.