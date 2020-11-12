Dietz Road bridge repairs over I-96 begin Monday in Ingham County

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Ingham

HIGHWAYS: I-96 Dietz Road

CLOSEST CITY: Webberville

START DATE: 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will perform critical preventive maintenance and repair work on the Dietz Road bridge over I-96 in Ingham County.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The Dietz Road bridge over the I-96 will be closed with traffic will be detoured via Holt Road, M-52, and Grand River Avenue.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of these structures. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.