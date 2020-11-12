Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,109 in the last 365 days.

Dietz Road bridge repairs over I-96 begin Monday in Ingham County

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Ingham

HIGHWAYS:                                    I-96 Dietz Road

CLOSEST CITY:                  Webberville

START DATE:         6 a.m.      Monday, Nov. 16, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will perform critical preventive maintenance and repair work on the Dietz Road bridge over I-96 in Ingham County.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The Dietz Road bridge over the I-96 will be closed with traffic will be detoured via Holt Road, M-52, and Grand River Avenue.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of these structures. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.

You just read:

Dietz Road bridge repairs over I-96 begin Monday in Ingham County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.