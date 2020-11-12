Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,162 in the last 365 days.

Auction Closes Friday - Rare Pair: SouthPacific.com & WestIndies.com Domain Value Bundle - 11/13 @ 1:02 PM EST (USA)

SouthPacific.com

WestIndies.com

Value and savings for two powerful domains represents regions of 50,000,000 yearly travel visitors.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, 11/13/2020 at 1:02 PM EST the pre-massmarketing auction for the SouthPacific.com and WestIndies.com portfolio will close. The corresponding geographic areas, with over 50 million annual visitors, cover tens of millions of square miles, tens of thousands of islands and hotels, hundreds of cruise ports and airline airports, and dozens of fabled seas.

Highly desirable, easy to remember, super recognizable.

This is a preliminary offering before an international marketing campaign to realize the full value, so right now they might be starting at a tremendous value.

THIS BUNDLE HAS A OPENING PRICE OF LESS THAN $0.005 WITH 50 MILLION TRAVELERS. That's anywhere from 10% or less of the projected market value. These may not be an indication of the actual value, but consider that California.com sold for $3,000,000 with 42 million visitors to the state... or about $0.07 per traveler. Israel.com at over $5,000,000 brought $1.00 per visitor.

The auction expires Friday 11/1 at 1:02 P.M. Eastern Standard Time:
https://flippa.com/10716818-southpacific-com

Jeff Lester
Infogen
email us here

You just read:

Auction Closes Friday - Rare Pair: SouthPacific.com & WestIndies.com Domain Value Bundle - 11/13 @ 1:02 PM EST (USA)

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.