Auction Closes Friday - Rare Pair: SouthPacific.com & WestIndies.com Domain Value Bundle - 11/13 @ 1:02 PM EST (USA)

SouthPacific.com WestIndies.com

Value and savings for two powerful domains represents regions of 50,000,000 yearly travel visitors.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, 11/13/2020 at 1:02 PM EST the pre-massmarketing auction for the SouthPacific.com and WestIndies.com portfolio will close. The corresponding geographic areas, with over 50 million annual visitors, cover tens of millions of square miles, tens of thousands of islands and hotels, hundreds of cruise ports and airline airports, and dozens of fabled seas.

Highly desirable, easy to remember, super recognizable.

This is a preliminary offering before an international marketing campaign to realize the full value, so right now they might be starting at a tremendous value.

THIS BUNDLE HAS A OPENING PRICE OF LESS THAN $0.005 WITH 50 MILLION TRAVELERS. That's anywhere from 10% or less of the projected market value. These may not be an indication of the actual value, but consider that California.com sold for $3,000,000 with 42 million visitors to the state... or about $0.07 per traveler. Israel.com at over $5,000,000 brought $1.00 per visitor.

The auction expires Friday 11/1 at 1:02 P.M. Eastern Standard Time:

https://flippa.com/10716818-southpacific-com