National College Resources Foundation Hosts Virtual Texas Black College Expo
The Texas Black College Expo makes access to higher learning institutions accessible to students from their home computers.
The Black College Expo and Dr. Theresa Price provide unique opportunities for students to connect with amazing HBCUs and helps them earn scholarships to attend and graduate from HBCUs.”UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Black College Expo will be hosted LIVE virtually on Friday, November 13th 2020 from 3pm – 7pm CST. U.S. House of Representatives, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee welcomes the The Virtual Texas Black College Expo, an ONLINE Experience for students to gain access to colleges, highlighting HBCUs, historically black colleges and universities, and other educational programs.
— Brian Armstrong
The Texas Black College Expo is an opportunity for students to get ACCEPTED on the spot, get their college application FEES Waived and receive SCHOLARSHIPS. This event will help high school seniors and college transfer students looking to transfer to a four-year college.
“The Black College Expo and Dr. Theresa Price provide unique opportunities for students to connect with amazing HBCUs and helps them earn scholarships to attend and graduate from HBCUs like Texas Southern University. We are grateful for our partnership with the Black College Expo and look forward to representing on Friday!”, said Brian Armstrong, EdD, Executive Director of Outreach Services of Texas Southern University.
In addition to getting connected to college recruiters, students will have access to informative seminars and workshops which include but are not limited to “How to Prepare for College” presented by College Prep 365, “411 for Student Athletes during & Post COVID”, and YoYo Teaches: “How to Get A’s in English”.
The Texas Black College Expo is open to students, educators, and parents of all backgrounds.
To register please visit https://hopin.to/events/black-college-expo-texas-virtual-experience
Instructions for connecting to event:
Please use a laptop, desktop, or tablet device, or even your cell phone to connect to event. We advise that you use Google Chrome as your browser the day of the event. Make sure you're in a quiet place with a strong connection to Wi-Fi.
About the Black College Expo
Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademark program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501c3 non-profit organization that functions daily as a full-service student outreach program in various schools. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at risk, low resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequalities.
For additional information, sponsorship/partnership opportunities
visit www.thecollegeexpo.org or call 877-427-4100 or email info@thecollegeexpo.org
Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn