Petersen stepping down as Senate Democratic Leader

November 11, 2020 Senate Staff Blog 0

Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen announced today that she will not seek reelection as Senate Minority Leader. 

“It was an incredible experience serving as Iowa’s first female Iowa Senate Democratic Leader,” said Petersen. “I am grateful to my caucus for electing me to the role and for asking me to continue on, but as C. Joy Bell once said, ‘Holding on to something that is good for you now, may be the very reason why you don’t have something better.’ 

“Election night was rough for Iowa Democrats. Fortunately, Senate Democrats weathered a bad year without losing any ground.  The Iowa Statehouse may be dominated by Trump loyalists for now, but I don’t see Iowans putting up with that type of leadership for much longer. 

“I look forward to continuing my work on behalf of all Iowans and getting our state back on a better path.” 

-end- 

Senator Petersen was re-elected last week to a third four-year term in District 18, which includes the northwest side of Des Moines.

