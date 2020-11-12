Vehicle Electrification Market Size to Reach US$ 150.72 Bn by 2027

The global vehicle electrification market size was valued at US$ 76.20 billion in 2019 and expected to reach US$ 150.72 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 8.9%.

Vehicle electrification means a vehicle with electrical means of propulsion, in addition, function of components in those vehicles are driven by electrical energy. It covers different aspects of electrification in the vehicle such as electric power steering, start/stop systems, electric oil pump, electric vacuum pump, and many other accessories that utilizes electric propulsion mode as well as help consumers to experience improved fuel economy when installing in conventional ICE vehicles.

Growth Factors

The concept of mild hybrids or 48V architecture is increasingly gaining traction across the globe that is consequently expected to fuel the demand for vehicle electrification in the coming years. Full hybrid vehicles offer higher fuel efficiency as compared to mild hybrid. As per the International Council on Clean Transportation, fuel consumption is reduced by 30-35% by the application of full hybrid vehicles. However, due to high cost and increased weight of the vehicle, mild hybrid vehicles are the preferred choice by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and consumers.

On the other hand, difficulty in achieving an optimum power-to-weight ratio in an electric vehicle hinders the market growth. As the weight of the vehicle reduces consequently the power of vehicle improves, thus OEMs and Tier 1 companies are working significantly on implementation of light weight components and advanced products that improves the power-to-weight ratio.

Regional Snapshots

The Asia Pacific expected to be the most promising region in the global vehicle electrification market and captured nearly 50% value share in 2019. In addition, the region experience attractive growth over the forecast period. Rising adoption of electrically-powered vehicles in Asian countries especially in China, Japan, India, and Korea attributed as the major factor that drives the market growth in the region. Furthermore, rising disposable income along with rising demand for green mode of transportation in the region significantly trigger the demand of vehicle electrification.

On the other side, Europe encountered to be the second largest revenue shareholder in the global vehicle electrification market in the year 2019. European government initiatives for encouraging people to adopt battery-powered or other types of electric vehicles such as Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) attributed as the prime factor that drives the market growth.

Report Highlights

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle dominated the global vehicle electrification market in the year 2019 and expected to witness a substantial growth in the coming years. However, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) registered the highest growth of nearly 16% over the analysis period.

Electric Power Steering (EPS) witness high demand in 2019 and expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Extra comfort offered by the EPS system to the driver is the one of the potential driving factors that significantly boosts the market growth. On the other hand, electric oil pump exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Key Players & Strategies

The global vehicle electrification market is high competitive and seeks consolidation due to major market players capture significant revenue share globally. The companies are more driven towards electrical-powered solution to their consumers as they are more efficient and affordable. Partnership, acquisition, and research & development are the prime strategies adopted by the industry participants to strengthen their footprint in the market along with broadening their product portfolio.

Robert Bosch GmbH is the most prominent market player in the global vehicle electrification market and offers its diverse solutions for vehicle electrification through the Mobility solution segment. Similarly, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Johnson Electric, Delphi Automotive PLC, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation prominently contribute to a major revenue share in the global vehicle electrification market.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Johnson Electric among others.

