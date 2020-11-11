Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,110 in the last 365 days.

Consumer Portfolio Services’ Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Unsolicited Indication of Interest from Auto Experience Inc.

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced that its board of directors unanimously rejected Auto Experience Inc.’s (“AEI”) unsolicited indication of interest in acquiring the Company. 

After careful review and consideration, the CPS board concluded that AEI’s indicated price of $135 million grossly undervalues the Company. Taking into account the Company’s long-term prospects, the board determined that pursuing such a transaction would not be in the best interests of the Company’s shareholders. In addition, the CPS board does not believe that AEI’s indication of interest is credible.

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes or limited credit histories. CPS purchases retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. CPS funds these contract purchases on a long-term basis through the securitization markets and services the loans over their entire contract terms.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeffrey P. Fritz, Chief Financial Officer
844-878-CPSS (844-878-2777)

Primary Logo

You just read:

Consumer Portfolio Services’ Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Unsolicited Indication of Interest from Auto Experience Inc.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.