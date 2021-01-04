The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed, and they recommend attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Texas or their family.” — Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center

Texas based Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he has been assisting people with mesothelioma who were exposed to asbestos in the navy, at a refinery, as a skilled trades worker, mechanic or in the oil exploration business for decades and he and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people like this.

The group says, "Because of the Coronavirus--2020 will probably go down as the worst year for mesothelioma compensation in two decades--not because there were fewer people with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure-but because people who had mesothelioma were probably diagnosed with the Coronavirus.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Texas, the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim and their families get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* MD Anderson Cancer Center: Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org/. The MD Anderson Cancer Clinic in Houston might be one the best cancer clinics in the world.

* Baylor Saint Luke’s Medical Center Cancer Center: Houston, Texas: https://www.bcm.edu/ healthcare/care-centers/lung- institute

* Dallas Methodist Hospital: Dallas, Texas: https://www.methodisthealthsystem.org/ lungcancer

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s.

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, because Texas is one of the nation's largest energy producing states mesothelioma does happen to good people in Texas.

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.