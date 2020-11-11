Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 1400 Block of New York Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in the 1400 block of New York Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:26 am, members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located two adult males and one adult female suffering from apparent stab wounds. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in this video link:

https://youtu.be/atToTVD00BU

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.