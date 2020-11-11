Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
YRC Worldwide to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) announced today that Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Olivier, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will deliver a virtual company presentation on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET, at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020.

The event will be available on the YRC Worldwide website yrcw.com as a live audio webcast and as a replay for 30 days.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

Investor Contact:   Tony Carreño
    913-696-6108
    investor@yrcw.com 
     
Media Contact:   Mike Kelley
    913-696-6121
    mike.kelley@yrcw.com 

