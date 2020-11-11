Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lexington Realty Trust Announces Sale Of Dow Chemical Office Property

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“Lexington”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced that it sold its interest in the Lake Jackson, Texas office property leased to Dow Chemical for $192 million, including the assumption by the buyer of the first mortgage loan secured by the property, which had an unpaid principal balance of $179 million. In connection with the sale, Lexington anticipates it will recognize a $57 million gain on the sale.

In addition, Lexington acquired a 201,784 square foot warehouse/distribution facility on 48 acres in a logistics submarket of Phoenix, Arizona for $88 million. The facility is 100% leased to a leading e-commerce company through March 2033.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions, including acquisitions. For more information or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

