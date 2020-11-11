Grillo Barristers Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Grillo Law
Grillo Barristers has unveiled a new name as part of an extensive rebranding initiative. The firm will change its name to Grillo Law.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 1985 by Salvatore “Sal” Grillo, the personal injury law firm has successfully prosecuted more than 20,000 claims on behalf of innocent accident victims across Ontario. The dedicated and diverse team of legal professionals has managed to settle hundreds of millions of dollars for accident victims. The team of injury lawyers regularly appear before courts in Ontario including the Superior Court of Justice at Brampton, Newmarket, Barrie, Oshawa, and Toronto.
With an impressive track record, the law firm has successfully represented plaintiffs at all stages of litigation including civil trials. Grillo Law has been able to prosecute claims for injured victims throughout Ontario including Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga, Newmarket, Peterborough, Vaughan, Markham, Pickering, Lindsay, Barrie, Ajax, Guelph, Richmond Hill, Oshawa, and Kitchener.
With over 30 years of experience, Grillo Law is confident enough and ready to help seriously injured accident victims recover the compensation they deserve for the injuries suffered.
Mr. Grillo and his experienced car accident lawyers are highly regarded in Toronto’s legal community. Having seen several iterations of Ontario’s auto insurance laws, Sal and the legal team understand its complexity. As a result, they have been able to successfly fight for their client’s rights and even help shape common law in Ontario through appearances before all levels of court in Ontario and as well as the the License Appeals Tribunal to dispute insurer’s denials.
Building on the expertise he developed at Grillo Law, Mr. Salvatore Grillo has not only represented many clients involving a variety of personal injury issues but also guided them through the complexities of the current legal system.
Grillo Law specializes in personal injury law, serious motor vehicle accidents and claims, traumatic brain injury, slip and fall, spinal cord injury, product liability, catastrophic injuries and determinations, short and long-term disability claims, elder abuse and neglect, product liability, defective products, occupier’s liability, property liability, animal attacks, fire damage, business and professional negligence, wrongful death, and other personal injury claims.
Grillo Law has a track-record of utilizing its resources to fight large insurance companies in favour of wronged accident victims. The law firm has seen how innocent accident victims are put in vulnerable positions by insurers and defendants. Clients at Grillo Law are lucky to have the resources and full backing of the firm - this ensures that they’re not only treated fairly by the insurers but also fully compensated for what they deserve.
Grillo Law is known to be highly responsive, accessible, and caring. The law firm truly cares for its client’s well-being and strives to provide the utmost care and attention to each client’s case. The experienced advocates keep developing strategies that are not only designed to achieve the most favourable outcomes but also most suited for each client’s circumstances.
