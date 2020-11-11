Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,099 in the last 365 days.

Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming conferences: the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference and 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.

Stifel 2020 Virtual Health Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Time
Format: Presentation

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.cidara.com.

3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Time: 11:20 AM Eastern Time
Format: Panel Discussion - No Fungus Among Us: Addressing an Important Fungal Need

About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak® antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
(212) 915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Karen O’Shea, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
(929) 469-3860
koshea@lifescicomms.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.